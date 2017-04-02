Lynn Desjardins, Marc Montgomery, Carmel Kilkenny
The LINK Online Sun, Apr 2, 2017

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Your hosts in studio today, Carmel and Marc

Toronto’s west-end is a popular area where furious bidding wars eventually lead to a ’sold’ sign. © CP / Graeme Roy

n many cities in Canada, it has now become too expensive for most average working families to buy a house.

This is especially so in the super-heated markets in and around Toronto, Ontario, and the Vancouver, British Columbia regions.

With no chance to afford a house on the their own, one person has decided to try co-ownership of housing with others. Carmel spoke with Lesli Gaynor, a real estate agent who is bringing people together to see if they’re compatible to pool resources to buy a property with individual living spaces.

The events are somewhat akin to speed-dating.

Carmel speaks with Ms Gaynor about the co-ownership and “speed dating” event.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders has participated in past Pride parades, but it looks like his officers will not be taking part this year.
Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders has participated in past Pride parades, but it looks like his officers will not be taking part this year due to a protest initiated by the Toronto chapter of Black Lives Matter © Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The annual gay Pride parade in Toronto has become a huge event attracting literally tens of thousands of visitors to the city each summer.

Last year there was huge controversy however, when a small invited group, Black Lives Matter, staged a sit-in in the middle of the parade stopping the event and refusing to move until organizers agreed to their long list of demands.

One of those demands was that police in uniform would no longer be allowed in the parade.  The Pride parade has always promoted itself as inclusive, but a city councillor says this has become exclusive and is thinking about a proposal to withold the city’s annual gift of $260,000 to the organizers to help them create the parade.

Marc spoke with City Councillor John Campbell

Declawing is actually partial digital amputation, say many veterinarians. ©  Mel Evans/Associated Press

It’s a long held practice for domestic cats. To avoid their pets from scratching and ruining furniture with their claws, many owners have the cats de-clawed.

Many veterinarians have been quite willing to do this.

Now the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association has come out strongly against it, saying it’s not de-clawing but in effect, partial amputation.

They’ve established an official position opposing de-clawing.

Lynn spoke with Dr. Enid Stiles, who helped draw up he official position.

The LINK Online on Facebook Live

