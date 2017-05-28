The LINK Online, Sun. May 28, 2017

Your hosts today, Lynn, Levon, Marc **(the video recording is at the bottom)

Listen EN_The_Link-20170514-WEE17

Concerns are now being raised that lax Canadian controls allow foreign interests to spend money to influence the outcomes of Canadian elections. © CBC

There has been much concern about foreign influence in the last American election, allegedly from Russia.

Now comes word that a lot of foreign money was spent in Canada during our last election apparently in an effort to influence the outcome of that election here.

Marc spoke with Joseph Oliver, former Conservative Party Minister of Finance.

He says there may have been some illegality, but there are huge loopholes in Canadian law that allow lots of foreign money to finance groups here in order to advance their outside ideological or commercial interests.

*

Part-time work can provide purpose and income for retirees, say authors. © Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

They’re called the “baby boomers”, or often just boomers now. This is the cohort of vast numbers of babies born in the few years after the Second World War.

This population “bulge” of people are all at or nearing retirement now. It will present real problems for society if they become ill, bored, or run out of money.

A new book advises them to plan to stay active after retirement, possibly by doing part-time work, or create their own jobs.

Lynn spoke to Michael Drak, co-author of the book “Victory Lap Retirement”.

A black smoker releases mineral-rich water at temperatures in excess of 300oC/575oF. When vent fluids mix with cold ocean water, they cool quickly leaving steep temperature gradients around the vent. © © 2016 Ocean Networks Canada | Ocean Exploration Trust

Canada is on the way to creating one its largest Marine Protected Areas.

This would be in the waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of British Columbia.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) designated about 140,000 square kilometres of the ocean, about 150 kilometres west of Vancouver Island, as a new Area of Interest (AOI) with the intention of making it a Marine Protected Area (MPA) by 2020.

It is an interesting marine area with seamounts, and the many very unique species that thrive in what is a hostile environment, and the wide variety of marine life that these areas provide.

Levon spoke with Josh Laughren, executive director of Oceana Canada, who said the federal announcement is a “good news” story.

Images of the week