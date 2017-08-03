Andre De Grasse of Toronto smiles after winning gold in the men's 100-metre race at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa, July 7, 2017.
Photo Credit: CP / Fred Chartrand

Andre De Grasse out of the World Championships

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 3 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Andre De Grasse won’t be racing against Usain Bolt at the Track and Field World Championships this weekend.

Paul Doyle, De Grasse’s agent, said the 22 year-old Canadian sprint star was training on Monday, at London’s Mile End Stadium, when he felt a pop in his right hamstring.

Andre De Grasse, left, and Usain Bolt, right, will not be competing at the world championships, ending a powerful rivalry, and just about guaranteeing Bolt the win, in the last race of his career. © Getty Images/Julian Finney

De Grasse received ultrasound treatment on Tuesday in London and flew to Munich Wednesday for further treatment, but the outcome is that he should skip the worlds.

The injury cancels the opportunity to beat Bolt in the Jamaican superstar’s final 100-metre race. The championships begin Friday in London.

“After sustaining an injury this week, I’m devastated to let my fans know that I will be unable to compete in London.” De Grasse tweeted yesterday.

“Look, if you do this, you literally could ruin your career”

“The entire year this 100-metre race in London was my focus,” De Grasse said in a statement today. “I am really in the best shape of my life and was looking forward to competing against the best in the world.

“To not have this opportunity is unimaginable to me but it is the reality I am faced with. I am sad to miss this chance but I am young and will be back and better than ever in the near future.”

Anson Henry, a sports analyst with CBC spoke with De Grasse last night after news of the injury was announced. He said De Grasse was determined.

“He was going to try,” Henry said. “He did everything he could. He made the trip over to Germany to try to find some other alternative to accelerate the process.

“He understands what he means to Canada. He understands what’s expected of him and feels a sense of obligation to perform and people depend on him. He didn’t want to let anyone down, but the final advice that he got was, ‘Look, if you do this, you literally could ruin your career.'”

Andre De Grasse entered the spotlight at the 2015 Pan Am Games in Toronto, when he won gold in both the 100 and 200. And that same year, at the world championships he took bronze medals in the 100 and 4×100 relay.

But it was his three-medal performance in Rio last year, winning silver in the 200, and bronze in the 100 and 4×100, at the Olympics that made him a star sprinter.

(With files from CP and CBC)

Share
Posted in International, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, PoliticsCaroline Mulroney Lapham entering politicsEconomy, Environment, International, PoliticsBottled water companies paying more for Ontario waterSocietyAir Canada jet was closer than believed to near disaster in San Francisco, new images showInternational, MilitaryAmmunition procurement tender sheds light on secretive Canadian operation in AfricaSocietyImproperly repaired rail led to 2015 accident: reportEducation, Indigenous, SocietyJudges to mentor minority lawyers in Nova ScotiaInternational, SportsAndre De Grasse out of the World ChampionshipsSocietyHome sales, prices drop in Greater Toronto AreaImmigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsOlympic Stadium housing influx of asylum seekersEconomy, PoliticsChristy Clark leaving politics in British Columbia

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Demandeurs d'asile : « On n’est pas en crise », dit la directrice de la Maison d’HaïtiDemander l’asile, un long processus à l’issue incertaineÉtats-Unis : le procureur spécial sur la Russie forme un « grand jury »Demandeurs d'asile : Couillard presse Ottawa d'en faire plusLa légalisation du cannabis fait craindre une augmentation de la violence en prisonCe qu'il faut savoir à propos de l'enquête sur les meurtres de patients par une infirmière15 mois derrière les barreaux pour avoir poussé son petit ami au suicideLa nomination de Kelly Knight Craft comme ambassadrice au Canada confirmée par le SénatLe fédéral promet de sauver les baleines noires : « aucune option n'est écartée »Un rail défectueux mal inspecté responsable du déraillement à Gogama, conclut le BST
Grand jury subpoenas issued in connection to Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting, sources reportSkylar Prockner appealing adult sentence for Hannah Leflar murder conviction1 in 5 sausages tested across Canada contained different meat than labelled, study findsFirst Nations people 5 times more likely to overdose in B.C., data showsOysters go on sale in French vending machinesAndre De Grasse lost more than a final showdown with Usain BoltU.S. Senate approves Kelly Knight Craft as ambassador to Canada ahead of NAFTA talksMichelle Carter, who sent texts urging suicide, sentenced to prison termWhy are thousands of Haitians streaming into Canada from the U.S.?IT researcher Marcus Hutchins who helped stop WannaCry arrested