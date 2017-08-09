The opening of the 2017 World Dwarf Games on Friday August

World Dwarf Games 2017 in Guelph, Ontario

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 9 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

The World Dwarf Games 2017 began with a grand opening event on Friday August 4th and the games continue until Saturday August 12th, 2017.

There are 420 athletes from 200 countries in Guelph, Ontario, along with families and supporters.

The British Team at the 2017 World Dwarf Games in Guelph, Ontario until Saturday August 12, 2017 © Twitter

The contingent from the United Kingdom is 78 strong, while the team from New Zealand is two young women.

The event is held every four years and this is the seventh edition since the inauguration in 1993.

Teresa Camilleri is one of the organizers and a possible competitor in the marksmanship event.

In an interview with CBC, she explained that athletes don’t qualify, they participate on the basis of wanting to.

But they are separated according to age, chiefly because of their size.

Camilleri explains that there are 200 forms of dwarfism and for some events they measure participants, sitting, standing and their arm span.

Guelph University is hosting the athletes, and the games are open to the public at no charge.

But they ask spectators to be respectful, not to stare or gawk.

“Just because we’re small it doesn’t mean we can’t do everything; we have dwarfs who are lawyers, bankers, accountants.” Camilleri said.

The athletes are competing in events including archery, badminton, basketball, marksmanship, swimming, power lifting, track and field, kurling (a form of curling), floor hockey, table tennis, soccer, volleyball and boccia,

  • Junior A Division ages 7 to 11.
  • Junior B Division is 12 to 15.
  • Open starts at over age 15.
  • Master, which is 35 and over.
Share
Posted in International, Society, Sports

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society, SportsWorld Dwarf Games 2017 in Guelph, OntarioFires burning in B.C. slowed by long-awaited rainEducation, Immigration & RefugeUNICEF Canada educating refugee children in JordanInternationalCanada to deploy up to 20 police officers to IraqImmigration & RefugeCanadian military builds camp to house asylum seekers near U.S. borderScience and TechnologyPassword advice changes, made easier to followEnvironment, HealthNoxious giant hogweed plant spreading in CanadaInternational, Military, PoliticsNorth Korea says it’s released imprisoned Canadian pastorSociety, SportsWorld Dwarf Games underway in Guelph, OntarioArts and Entertainment, International, LifestyleDrake takes Toronto with new store and great show

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine