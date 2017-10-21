Tragically Hip fans gather for a candlelight vigil by the water's edge in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, Wednesday night, to pay tribute to singer Gord Downie who died on Tuesday night at the age of 53. The town was immortalised in one pf the band's most-loved songs.
Photo Credit: CP / Fred Thornhill

Gord Downie and the Tragically Hip: life and legacy

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 21 October, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Gord Downie, was the charismatic singer-songwriter and leader of Kingston, Ontario’s most famous band, the Tragically Hip.

Downie died on Tuesday, October 17th and the national outpouring of grief has caught some Canadians by surprise.

“You can make it big, without leaving the country”

Ken McLeod is an associate professor at the University of Toronto. He teaches Music History and Culture.

He says he’s amazed at the size of the reaction to Gord Downie’s death, but he understands the depth of it.

Listen

McLeod says Gord Downie, and the band’s work, “obviously spoke to the Canadian identity, to a large degree, perhaps bred of our long northern nights and our connection to the land and our connection to work itself, this kind of enigmatic poetic imagery that perhaps paralleled the enigma of our own national identity.”

Some have described the band, known more affectionately as, The Hip, as Canada’s favourite bar band as they crossed the country back and forth playing live in support of over 14 albums in 33 years together.

Songs, by the band, such as ‘Bobcaygeon’, and ‘You Are Ahead By a Century’ have become sing-along classics in Canada.

Gord Downie blows a kiss to the audience during a ceremony honouring him at the AFN Special Chiefs assembly in Gatineau, Que., December 6, 2016. Among the tweets of tributes from fans of Downie were some that appeared less than heartfelt – messages from corporate brands including Hudson’s Bay and Chevrolet Canada. Downie died Tuesday night after a public battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. © CP/Adrian Wyld

They received numerous music awards including 16 Juno Awards.

“I don’t think anybody’s fused such a kind of hard-working unpretentious rock sound but fusing it with a sort-of an existential artistic literary soul.” McLeod says.

Neil Young shared his thoughts on Thursday morning. “You have always been a true Canadian artist,” Neil Young wrote on his Facebook page. “My condolences to your whole family and all of Canada. What a great gift of music you have left here for us all.”

McLeod says Gprd Downie and the band’s work “obviously spoke to the Canadian identity, to a large degree, perhaps bred of our long northern nights and our connection to the land and our connection to work itself, this kind of enigmatic poetic imagery that perhaps paralleled the enigma of our own national identity.”

As Canadians begin to become aware of the outrageous injustices suffered by the indigenous people of Canada following the Truth and Reconciliation Commission into Residential schools, Gord Downie got involved and in his final years created a legacy of music, words and images to help people understand the pain and suffering.

‘Secret Path’ is the project he worked on with Jeff Lemire, that tells the story of Chanie Wenjack, the twelve year-old boy who died fifty-one years ago this weekend, on October 22, 1966 trying to get back home escaping the Residential school he’d been taken to.

In the final concert in Kingston, Ontario, Gord Downie challenged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do more for the cause of reconciliation.

“I think what we may remember him most for is a type of musical healing, using music as a vehicle both for political change and for healing: healing the violence perpetrated on First Nations for example,  healing in the sense of the fight against brain cancer research and perhaps even a notion of bringing out country a little closer together.” McLeod says.

“I think one of the big legacies that the Tragically Hip and Gord Downie leave us with is the knowledge amongst other Canadian artists, that you can make it big, without leaving the country.” McLeod says, adding, “we are as a country big enough and self-sufficient enough to celebrate and support our own culture”.

“Rest in peace legend. So glad we got to meet and have this conversation. You will be forever treasured by this country and missed by the world.” That’s what Drake, another superstar Canadian talent posted yesterday beside a photograph of the two of them meeting in a crowded stadium.

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, History, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, History, SocietyGord Downie and the Tragically Hip: life and legacyEnvironment, Health, InternationalPollution causing one in six of all deaths: reportArts and Entertainment, Work & LabourAlan Doyle-  A Newfoundland performer with tales to tellEducation, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyShooting stars in October, the OrionidsEconomy, Immigration & Refuge, International, PoliticsNAFTA from the Mexican view of negotiationsHealth, Immigration & Refuge, International, SocietyCanadian airports relax attitude on medical marijuanaArts and Entertainment, IndigenousPassing of celebrated Inuit carver Barnabus Arnasungaaq marks end of eraAnimalsLyle the singing pig seeks a homeInternational, SocietyPolice must stop posing as journalists, says professorEconomy, International, Lifestyle, SocietyScots Canadians rejoice, Haggis is back!

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine