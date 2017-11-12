Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

The LINK Online, Sun. Nov 12, 2017

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 12 November, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

Listen
Canadian gunners struggle to free an 18pdr field gun which has sunk into mud
Canadian gunners struggle to free an 18pdr field gun which has sunk into mud © Painted by Lieutenant Alfred Theodore Joseph Bastien

It is often cited as the worst of war’s futility. The Third Battle of Ypres ended with the Canadian victory at Passchendaele 100 years ago on November 10, 1017.

British commander, Field Marshall Sir Douglas Haig had already lost more than 250,000 British and ANZAC lives in the muddy hell before calling in the Canadians.

Canadian General Currie said the battle was unnecessary, but was ordered in. He was proven correct. The Canadians won at a cost of 16,000 dead, wounded, or missing.

The hard won ground was taken back by the Germans just months later after the Canadians left.

Marc spoke to historian and author Tim Cook.

*

Besides the immediate risks in childbirth, mothers may face problems around substance use, mental health, violence and accidents © 

Canada has the lowest rate of maternal mortality in North America.

Doctors however are still concerned because tracking of maternal deaths is insconsistent. The provinces and territories each collect their own information on deaths, serious illness and injuries so it’s difficult to get an overall picture of the situation.

In addition, there are “less traditional” risks for women that are often not taken into account.

Lynn spoke to Jocelyn Cook, chief scientific officer at the Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada.

*

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi smiles as she attends a photo opportunity after the opening ceremony of the 21st Century Panglong Conference in Naypyitaw, Myanmar May 24, 2017.
Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi smiles as she attends a photo opportunity after the opening ceremony of the 21st Century Panglong Conference in Naypyitaw, Myanmar May 24, 2017. © Soe Zeya Tun

A new poll shows that Canadians are not all that interested in what is being classed as one of the most pressing humanitarian crises in the world right now

Over 800-thousand Muslim Rohingyas have fled the predominantly Buddhist Myanmar (Burma) into neighbouring Bangladesh and are living in desperate conditions in makeshift camps.

The United Nations is calling  the situation a “textbook” example of ethnic cleansing by Myanmar.

A new poll shows only eight per cent of Canadians have been following the story closely, while one in four say they have seen some coverage, while sixty per cent have tuned out on the story

Levon spoke to Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute polling firm

Posted by Radio Canada International on Friday, November 10, 2017

Images of the week

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, PoliticsCanada teams with Mexico, 15 U.S. governors on climate changeSocietyNo bathroom break so murder confession not admissibleInternational, Science and TechnologySelf-driving vehicles still safer, says consultantEconomy, Environment, International, Science and TechnologyInternational research into global warming and plant changeEnvironment, InternationalCarbon emissions up, ‘time is running out,’ warn scientistsHistoryMontreal vandals strike on Remembrance DayThe LINK Online, Sun. Nov 12, 2017Arts and Entertainment, History, International, MilitaryArtistic documentary: Remembering VimyAnimals, EnvironmentConsider livestock emissions at climate change talks, say activistsEconomy, International, PoliticsPacific nations agree on ‘core elements’ of new TPP trade deal

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine