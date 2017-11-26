Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

The LINK Online, Sun. Nov.26.2017

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 26 November, 2017

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, Mari-Claude, Marc (Video of show at bottom)

U.S. changes could make some content more difficult, slower or more expensive to access for users worldwide.

The words “net neutrality” may not mean much to most people, but it is something that affects everyone who uses the net.

Basically it means you have access to all sites, equally. That may end in the U.S. as lawmakers debate allowing an end to net neutrality.

It could mean, providers could charge more for ‘packages”, and also limit or not present access to some sites.

Even though this is a U.Sl situation, and Canada’s regulators seem to have confrimed their support for net neutrality, a U.S decision could affect people around the world.

Lynn spoke to Laura Tribe, executive director of OpenMedia a group dedicated to protecting digital rights and access to the media

onsanto’s Roundup Ready soybean seeds have allowed farmers to easily control weeds with the herbicide Roundup. But Roundup-resistant weeds such as giant ragweed can destroy 93 per cent of the soybean crop yield nearby, says one Ontario farmer.
Monsanto’s Roundup Ready soybean seeds. With supply concentration, farmers say it results in fewer varieties, higher prices. © ((Dan Gill/Associated Press

The agriculture and agri-chemical business has seen its few major multi-national corporations merger into less than a handful of mega companies.

The latest is a proposal to have Monsanto of the U.S, merge with Bayer in Europe.

What this means is that the seed and chemical market world wide would be dominated by just three mega companies.

Critics say they would limit varieties of seed to their  own GM seeds and with such dominance virtually eliminate other plant varieties, limiting options for consumers, such as those concerned about GM foods

Costs would go up as well for farmers and consumers,

Marc spoke to Jan Slomp, cattle farmer and president of the National Farmers Union.

A polar bear stands on a ice floe in Baffin Bay above the Arctic circle as seen from the Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Louis S. St-Laurent on July 10, 2008. The North Water Polynya or Pikialasorsuaq in Inuktitut is a biologically and culturally unique region and is a breeding ground and migration area for animals such as narwhal, beluga, walrus, bowhead whales and migratory birds. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
The Inuit of Canada and Greenland are calling on Ottawa and Copenhagen to create an Inuit-managed protected area in the North Water Polynya in Baffin Bay, a crucial Arctic habitat located in the waters between Canada’s Ellesmere Island and the northwestern coast of Greenland.

The polynya, or Pikialasorsuaq as it is known in Inuktitut, is an area of year-around open water surrounded by sea ice.

The Inuit Circumpolar Council’s Pikialasorsuaq Commission also wants Canada and Denmark to reinstate the free movement between historically connected Inuit communities on the Canadian and Greenlandic coastlines.

Levon spoke to Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at the University of British Columbia, and author of several scholarly books on the Arctic.

