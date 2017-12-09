Liz Ingram’s work explores the interconnectedness of the human body and the precious resource of water.

Liz Ingram’s work explores the connection of the human body and the precious resource of water.
Photo Credit: University of Alberta

ART- Liz Ingram, Alberta print maker and more

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Saturday 9 December, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

Born in Argentina, she grew up in India, in New Delhi and Mumbai, before moving to Toronto, and then to Alberta where she has produced award-winning art while also instructing other creative minds for over 40 years. She was elected into the Royal Society of Canada in 2009 for her contributions to Canadian culture.

Liz Ingram is distinguished professor emerita just retired from the Faculty of Arts at the University of Alberta.

Listen
Professor emerita Liz Ingram
Professor emerita Liz Ingram © University of Alberta- folio- G McMaster

Her latest exhibition is a mini-retrospective of more than 40 years while teaching at the university.

It’s called “Water Bodies”, and explores how we as humans are connected with and are made up of water, a precious resource we should be aware of and be careful to preserve this basic element of life.

In her work Ingram makes use of various media including etching, photo intaglio, digital media, and installation.

Sacred Stream II1, 2001Layered digital prints, plexiglas, wood, fluorescent lightsSynectic Pulse, 2005Layered digital prints, plexiglas, wood, fluorescent lights, sound track213 x 97 x 11 cm. (7 ft. x 38 in. x 6 in.).Sacred Stream IV, 2001Layered digital prints, plexiglas, wood, fluorescent lights
Sacred Stream II1, 2001Layered digital prints, plexiglas, wood, fluorescent lightsSynectic Pulse, 2005Layered digital prints, plexiglas, wood, fluorescent lights, sound track213 x 97 x 11 cm. (7 ft. x 38 in. x 6 in.).Sacred Stream IV, 2001Layered digital prints, plexiglas, wood, fluorescent lights © supplied

She has won awards for her prints in Canada and in places like Slovenia, Korea, Brazil, Estonia, India and Finland.

Penetrating Gestures: Entropy, 2016Penetrating Gestures: Repose, 2016 Penetrating Gestures: Membrane, 2016
Penetrating Gestures: Entropy, 2016Penetrating Gestures: Repose, 2016 Penetrating Gestures: Membrane, 2016 Penetrating Gestures: Gravity, 2016 Inkjet and stone lithography214 x 102 cm. each © supplied

Her works have been featured in locations around the world ranging from Poznan Poland, Shanghai China, the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo Japan, Irsee Germany, Debrecen Hungary and more.

Liz Ingram with *Fragile Source*, 2001 photo intaglio, screenprint, wood (modular print in 12 sections)200 x 444 x 12 cm (6.56 ft. x 14.6 ft. x 5 in)
Liz Ingram with *Fragile Source*, 2001 photo intaglio, screenprint, wood (modular print in 12 sections)200 x 444 x 12 cm (6.56 ft. x 14.6 ft. x 5 in) © Liz Ingram

Having long explored the transition between the physical and the ephemeral, in recent work the environment and especially water have become themes to be explored, again through a variety of media.

Her recent work is inspired in part by the property she and husband Bernd Hildebrandt own in natural setting beside a lake in the Alberta foothills. His poetry also appears on some of the works. She notes that the natural surrounding is also a “collaborator” and also highlights the need to be aware and preserve the nature that supports us.

Silken Refuge, 2017Inkjet print on silk, aluminum rods, cord, lead weights, laser-cut reflective vinyl
Silken Refuge, 2017Inkjet print on silk, aluminum rods, cord, lead weights, laser-cut reflective vinyl © supplied

Although just retired from the University of Alberta, she currently has an exhibition there- Water Bodies- which showcases several works spanning decades.

But retirement is not an excuse to slow down, but rather to focus even more on creation. Indeed she’ll soon be off for a four-month residency in Buenos Aires

additional information

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Education, History, Indigenous, Society

Racist allegations involving iconic Canadian folk song

Arts and Entertainment, Lifestyle, Politics, Society

Parliament’s skating rink is officially open

RCI | Français

Instagram : les photos les plus aimées en 2017

RCI | Español

¿Su niño menor de 5 años muestra sesgo racial? Investigación canadiense dice que es reversible

RCI | 中文

特朗普的耶路撒冷宣言引起巴勒斯坦人愤怒，加拿大站在哪一边？

العربية | RCI

أرقام الأسبوع المنتهي السبت 09-12-2017

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine