Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

Marc Montgomery, Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts, Marie-Claude Simard

The LINK Online, Sun. Jan 14, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Sunday 14 January, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts, Lynn, Marie-Claude, Levon, and Marc  (video of show at bottom)

A growing body of research shows that over-immersion in smartphones can lead to depression, lack of sleep, difficulty concentrating and even suicide. © Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

New concerns about addiction in children are being expressed, and it’s not about drugs.

Several groups and individuals are calling on cellphone makers, including Apple, to do more to prevent mobile phone addiction among children.

Critics say children who adopt electronic technologies early have trouble concentrating, show less empathy, and even have difficulty reading the facial cues of others including parents.

Depression and obesity are also cited as having some relation to excess device use.

Levon spoke to  Canadian global affairs analyst and a former spokesperson for UNICEF. Michael Bociurkiw

*

Keeping newborns with neonatal abstinence syndrome with their mothers is best for both, say doctors. © 

The opioid crisis in Canada has a new concern

Statistics show that in 2016-17, about 0,5 per cent of all newborns in Canada has “neonatal abstinence syndrome”…or in other words, were suffering withdrawal from prescription or illegal drugs.

The effects included persistent crying, weight loss, and even seizures in more serious cases.

Previously the babies would be kept in hospital after birth to wean them off the drugs during twi or three weeks, while the mother was sent home. Now, the Canadian Paediatric Society says it’s better to keep mother and baby together

Lynn spoke to Dr Thierry Lacaze, chairman of the Society’s Foetus and Newborn Committee and author of the new guidelines

*

Protests are being held against Tim’s franchise owners and the brand at several outlets in southern Ontario
Protests are being held against Tim’s franchise owners and the brand at several outlets in southern Ontario © Radio-Canada/Annie Poulin

A brand name that has almost become ingrained as a part of Canadian culture, is suffering a major backlash.

The Tim Horton’s coffee shop chain, now an international coffee, doughnut and fast food chain, has long been seen as iconic in Canada.

However, when the province of Ontario hiked its minimum wage requirements by $2.40 to $14/hr. Some owners immediately cut back on the meagre benefits and perks of its lowest wage employees.

While all small businesses in the province are affected to varying degrees, the “scrooge-like” reaction of some Tim’s franchise owners has sparked a bitter backlash across social media and calls for a boycott

Marc spoke to Sam Fiorella social media marketing at Seneca College who says this may spark a massive change for small business as the labour movement gets involved.

Images of the week

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Trucs et attrapes pour ronfleurs et insomniaques

RCI | Español

Canadá en la Américas Café del 14/01/2018

RCI | 中文

周日网络广播 2018-01-14

العربية | RCI

بلا حدود ليوم الأحد 14-01-2018

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine