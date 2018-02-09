The LINK Online Feb 9, 10,11 2018

Your hosts, Levon, Terry, Marie-Claude, Marc (video of show at bottom)

HEREListen EN_Interview_2-20180209-WIE20

We start with a word of a renews commitment by Canada’s public broadcaster CBC/Radio-Canada to reflect the diversity of the country in its on-air and other staff

Mr Simard talks joins us to briefly update on efforts by the public broadcaster to increase its diversity and therefore an effort to better reflect the wider Canadian society.

The greatest ship in the world, became the greatest tragedy of its day, when the unsinkable Titanic sank on its maiden voyage in 1912.

The stuff of legend and mystery the wreck was only found in 1985. Now a new and what may be some of the last trips down to see it will occur this summer and involve a Canadian high-tech imaging firm. This is important because the wreck is rusting so quickly it may disappear completely in a decade or so.

Marc spoke to Ron Collier of Sub C imaging in Newfoundland.

A number of international humanitarian NGO’s are sounding the alarm over the forced return of Syrian refugees back to their country, where conflict is still raging in some areas.

They say hundreds of thousands of refugees risk being pushed back in spite of fighting where pockets of Daesh terrorists remain.

Levon spoke with Roula K. She’s a humanitarian adviser with Save the Children Canada.

Canada has officially changed its national anthem O Canada. Actually only two words were changed in order to make it gender neutral. The line, “in all thy sons command” was changed to “in all of us command”.

Marie Claude however brings us something unusual from the internet.. whales singing the melody to Canada’s national anthem. Strange but true.

Images of the week