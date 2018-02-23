The LINK Online, Feb 22-23-24, 2018

Your hosts today, Lynn, Terry, Marie-Claude, and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

Whose history is right? There are various sides in a debate, then there are the facts.

The indigenous Mi”kmaq of Nova Scotia have accused the founder of Halifax of atrocities for a proclamation issued in the mid 1700’s of a bounty on Mi”kmaq in an attempt to wipe them out. There are claims the bounty was on Indigenous men women or children. Leo J Deveau is a member of the Royal Society of Nova Scotia History, and a board member of the Halifax Military Heritage Preservation Society and done extensive research into the early period on Nova Scotia’s history and says, the claims are exaggerated, and by today’s standards nobody was blameless in terms of atrocities. (full interview in highlights section)

The coming of artificial intelligence, and lost jobs.

The development of artificial intelligence along with great advances in robotics means that more and more jobs can be performed by machines and algorithms. Autonomous trucks are already replacing drivers of the huge mining trucks, cashiers at supermarkets and retail stores are being replaced by automated equipment, even baristas can be replaced along with a great many other jobs. Lynn spoke to Sunil Johal, policy director at the independent think tank, the Mowat Centre at the University of Toronto about future job losses, and what governments should be planning for

The passing of shoe legend, Sonja Bata.

From tiny beginnings in Czechoslovakia in 1894, the Bata name became a world recognized shoe brand with manufacturing and sales in countries around the world.

In 1964, the world headquarters was moved to Toronto, Ontario, and later a museum was created.

Sonja Bata was the visionary behind the Bata Shoe Museum. She died this week at age 91. Carmel Kilkenny spoke with Sheila Knox, acting director of the Bata Shoe Museum about the life and legacy of Sonja Bata.