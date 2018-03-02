Levon Sevunts, Terry Haig, Marc Montgomery, Marie-Claude Simard

The LINK Online, March 2-3-4, 2018

Your hosts, Marie-Claude, Terry, Levon, and Marc

Canadian students have joined an international effort to bring news and information into North Korea

The kind of news North Koreans get is tightly controlled. The regime tells them only propaganda and skewed news about their own country and the outside world. A new plan is trying to slowly get the truth into the country. PHOTO: Nahlah Ayed-CBC

Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, are sending USB flash drives into the Hermit Kingdom.

Canada’s Prime Minister recently returned from an eight-day trip to India, ostensibly to improve trade relations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Many criticised the trip as being more of a taxpayer funded family vacation with very little business conducted. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also criticised for dressing up in expensive Bollywood-style clothing.  However, the big political scandal was the presence of a Sikh man a former member of a banned Sikh terrorist group, who was also convicted of the attempted assassination of an Indian minister during a tour of British Columbia in 1986.

Levon presents an audio clip of a raucous questioning of the prime minister in the House of Commons about how such a man was invited to official dinners, and various explanations by the Liberal Party, including a suggestion by a high-ranking government official that the invitation was engineered by rogue factions within the Indian government to embarrass Trudeau and present him as soft on terrorism.

Imaging keeping track of tens of thousands of objects all whizzing around in orbit and trying to make sure none hit your satellite or space station.

Space junk: debris and defunct launcher stages in the geostationary ring. Aging satellites are known to release debris and explosions can occur due to residual energy sources. The resulting fragments can be thrown back and cross the geostationary orbit. (ESA/ID&Sense/ONiRiXEL, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO) CBC

It’s called ‘space junk’ and with more and more satellites being planned and all those orbits to manage, it’s becoming a real problem. Carmel spoke to Andrew Fazekas, author and space aficionado about the situation.

Marie-Claude has a report about the making of cornbread by the Kahnawake Mohawks and the importance of hominy in their culture, a food produced from dried maize kernels that have been treated in a traditional Mohawk process. Chief Chistine Zachary-Deom explains.

Video of show The Link March 2nd 2018

Images of the week

