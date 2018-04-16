Royal Fascinator: CBC wedding coverage

‘The Royal Fascinator’ is the weekly newsletter the CBC is making available for Royal watchers and fans of Meghan Markle.

With just over a month to go until the royal wedding in Britain, the countdown is on.

“Hats, please, for the ladies”

Many Canadians, like so many around the world, are charmed by some of the breaks in tradition this royal union brings.

Meghan Markle, the American actor who shot into the spotlight with her role in the Netlflix drama, “Suits”, became quite the woman-about-town in Toronto, where the TV series is shot.

Markle is divorced, and had a full career that included life-style website, The Tig, and extensive charity work, when she first met Prince Harry.

The website is gone, the exit from the TV show is almost complete, but the charity work will continue in her new role in the British Royal Family.

Jessica Mulroney, a stylist based in Toronto, became a good friend during Markle’s stay in Canada’s largest city.

It was in Toronto, at last year’s Invictus Games, that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their relationship public.

It’s said Mulroney is providing a lot of input into several of the details of the wedding, and some are speculating she may even play a role such as a maid of honour.

Jessica Mulroney, originally from Montreal, is married to TV host Ben Mulroney, the son of Brian Mulroney, a former Prime Minister of Canada.

Tennis great, Serena Williams and the Spice Girls are said to be among the celebrities on the guestlist.

Meghan Markle, 36, born and raised in Los Angeles, California, will marry Prince Harry, 33, soon to be sixth-in-line to the British throne. on Saturday May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle in St. George’s Chapel.

The rather traditional invitation, from Prince Charles, included among its dress code instructions, “Hats, please, for the ladies”.

Fascinators, incidentally, are the amazing millinery creations that often go on a headband and perch with great style, to one side. They’re growing in popularity at weddings everywhere.