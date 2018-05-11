Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard stand next to the site of the train derailment during an announcement Friday, May 11, 2018 in Lac-Megantic, Que. The Quebec and federal governments say they will jointly fund a rail bypass in Lac-Megantic, nearly five years after 47 people were killed when a train derailed and exploded in the town. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Lac-Megantic railway bypass to be funded jointly by federal, Quebec governments

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 11 May, 2018 , No Comments ↓

Share

Nearly five years after a runaway train laden with crude oil derailed and exploded in Lac-Megantic, killing 47 people and destroying a large part of the city’s core, the federal and provincial government announced plans Friday for a railway bypass that will go around the Quebec municipality.

“When politicians make these types of announcements, they are usually all smiles,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “But there’s nothing we wouldn’t give to go back in the past and avoid being here today to make this announcement. Obviously, we can’t rewrite history, but we can, together, shape the future.”

The 12.8-kilometre bypass is expected to cost $133 million with the federal government picking up 60 per cent of the cost, while Quebec takes on the remaining 40 per cent. The federal government has also reached an agreement with the Central Maine & Quebec Railway, the project proponent, which will also own and operate the new rail infrastructure, Trudeau said.

The bypass should be finished by 2022, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard said.

The new route that will take rail traffic away from the downtown area was selected following a feasibility study commissioned by the municipality.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau confirmed Friday 44 property owners in the neighbouring towns of Nantes and Frontenac will be affected by the bypass and may have to cede part of their land.

Garneau said officials will begin meetings with those residents immediately to discuss adequate compensation.

Residents in Lac-Mégantic, Que., and neighbouring towns of Nantes and Frontenac would have preferred a route farther north. (CBC)

The project has run into opposition by the mayors of Frontenac and Nantes , who say it would cut through farmland and development projects in their municipalities.

Couillard said several factors were considered in choosing the new train route, including the proximity to Lac-Megantic’s industrial sector.

“The bypass has to be far enough away from town, and close enough to businesses to contribute to the economic well-being of the community,” he said.

Trudeau said he knows the project will inconvenience some people, but he and his colleagues believe they’ve made the right choice.

With files from The Canadian Press and Alison Brunette of CBC News

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Canada proposes international plastics reform

Internet, Science and Technology

Consumers risk being sued for online criticism

RCI | Français

Raconter Mandela pour les enfants de 9 à 99 ans : la nouvelle « belle » aventure de Joujou Turenne, amie du vent

RCI | Español

“Demain le Québec”: propuestas concretas para dejar de destruir el planeta

RCI | 中文

安大略省选：联邦大选的风向标

العربية | RCI

هل إسرائيل مستعدة لمواجهة شاملة مع إيران؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Avions-ambulances : Barrette soutient que 70 % des transports se font avec un membre de la familleLac-Mégantic : Trudeau et Couillard donnent le feu vert à la voie de contournementLa Vérif : les trains de matières dangereuses passent, les villes sont informées aprèsLe Canada doit en faire plus pour améliorer le sort des Autochtones, selon l'ONUTaxe sur le carbone : le casse-tête des camionneurs canadiensLa commissaire à l'éthique enquête sur les frais d'hébergement remboursés à Pierre Paradis18 ans de prison pour le fondateur chinois d’une compagnie en activité au CanadaLe député Gerry Sklavounos ne sollicitera pas un autre mandat à QuébecTheresa May et Donald Trump discutent des sanctions contre l'IranFinancement du terrorisme : Paul Desmarais fils plaide l'ignorance du conseil de Lafarge
The NationalHockey league tries to trademark #HumboldtStrong without asking teamBesieged Syrians forced into displacement camp 'simply want to have their lives back'Grand Forks, B.C., residents work to save properties from floodingNAFTA ministers part ways before all-important session next weekCannabidiol oil company stops sales to Canada after CBC investigationBob Marley's granddaughter threatens to sue after being detained by police while leaving AirbnbSenate could sit into summer to pass marijuana bills'What does it look like for us to stay silent?': growing chorus of critics call for sanctions on R.KellyHumboldt Broncos to rebuild in time for 2018-19 hockey season