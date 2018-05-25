World-renowned conductor awarded Canada’s Meritorious Service Medal

American-born conductor Kent Nagono received one of Canada’s highest civilian awards Thursday for his remarkable contribution to Montreal’s world-famous symphony orchestra.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, a former astronaut and an accomplished musician herself, presented Nagano with a Meritorious Service Medal during a ceremony in Montreal.

“As the music director of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM), Kent Nagano rejuvenated the OSM, increasing its profile worldwide and instilling a sense of pride into the City of Montreal,” read the medal citation. “He has toured with the orchestra, travelling from Yellowknife through Nunavik to St. John’s, showcasing music as a source of cultural dialogue and as an outlet to creating unity in diversity.”

Born to Japanese-American parents in Berkley, California, Nagano became music director of the OSM in September 2006.

His highlights with the orchestra include the complete cycles of Beethoven and Mahler Symphonies, Schoenberg’s Gurrelieder, concert versions of Wagner’s Tannhäuser, Tristan und Isolde, and Das Rheingold.

Nagano, 65, has also championed more contemporary works of Charles Ives, Galina Ustwolskaja, Luigi Nono and Olivier Messiaen, and featured prominently commissions from Canadian composers Michel Longtin and Ana Sokolovic.

Nagano has taken the OSM on tours in both Canada and internationally. In September of 2008, Nagano and seven OSM musicians visited several villages in Nunavik in Northern Quebec performing Stravinsky’s L’Histoire du soldat narrated in Inuktitut.

The Meritorious Service Decorations, one of Canada’s highest distinctions, celebrate those who have performed an exceptional deed or activity that brings honour to Canada, according to the Governor General’s office.

The decorations are separated into military and civil divisions, with two levels each: a cross and a medal.

The Civil Division recognizes remarkable contributions in many different fields of endeavour, from advocacy initiatives and health care services, to research and humanitarian efforts, according to the Governor General’s office.