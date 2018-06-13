Man charged for theft of memorial plaques

(public commenting open on all RCI stories at bottom of page)

It has become a plaque in recent years. Many memorial plaques and ornaments of brass, bronze, and copper are being regularly stolen and sold for scrap.

As the value for these metals has increased, so too has the theft. People are outraged and disgusted at thefts of these historic plaques from cenotaphs, buildings, and cemeteries.

Unfortunately the individuals who steal the items and the scrap dealers who too often ask no questions, are seldom caught.

Caught, charged, but plaques beyond repair.

In Edmonton Alberta, justice has been served on a 46-year-old man in connection with the theft of 16 memorial plaques, later found to be 18 plaques.

The military plaques were placed on small cement and brick bases at street corners around the Edmonton neighbourhood of Greisbach which had previously been the site of a military garrison.

The plaques had information about the streets and local landmarks which are named after Victoria Cross winners, famous regiments, major battles, and other heroic veterans and military nurses.

The 18 plaques were recovered after a scrap dealer heard stories on the news about the stolen plaques are reported that he had bought 16 of them for $525. Two remaining plaques were found in an alley in the Griesbach neighbourhood.

The lawyer for Romero Woolf, who was sentenced to 8 months in prison, said the man didn’t know the origin of the plaques and didn’t know they were stolen.

He has a previous record of several property offences including possession of stolen property.

In sentencing the judge noted that the theft was very aggravating and had greatly upset the community.

The original supplier of the plaques still had the moulds which has lessened the cost of replacement. The city, local Griesbach community and other donations of $27,000 have enabled the replacement of 14 of the plaques.

