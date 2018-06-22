Shania Twain touring eastern Canada

Shania Twain might be home for Canada Day this year.

The girl who grew up in northern Ontario is currently on her 2018 ‘Now Tour’, and will be leading the sing-a-longs in Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City next week.

At 52, Shania is the woman who sold over 100 million records, becoming the best-selling female artist in country music history, as well as one of the best selling artists of all time,

Her early life and her recent life are the stuff of country music. She has overcome challenges and hardships and is on this comeback tour to celebrate them.

There are still tickets available at some venues. Enjoy the show!