Karaoke champion heads to Finland for world competition

Karaoke, which you either love or loathe, had a competition for the best in Canada, in Calgary, Alberta, over the weekend.

Mark Peters was the winner in the National Karaoke Championships of Canada, and he will go on to compete in the World’s in Helsinki, Finland.

Peters gets a paid trip to represent Canada at the World Final, where there will be four rounds performed in three days. The last man and woman standing win the title!

Erica King, the champion from the central province of Saskatchewan, says her performances include costumes, like the one above, from Country star Shania Twain, who wore a similar leopard print costume in her music video for her 1999 hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much”

This is the 15th year of the international competition. Established in 2003, the Karaoke World Championship is an annual international singing competition involving entrants from up to 40 countries each year.

In Canada, the qualifying begins in April, and continues the winnowing process until now, when the champion is chosen.