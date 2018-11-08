Alanis Obomsawin (centre, in red) in front of the mural honouring her. It was designed by Meky Ottawa (right) and was made into reality by MU's team directed by Rafael Sottolichio (left). (Jessica Deer/CBC)

Alanis Obomsawin mural honours her in Montreal

By Carmel Kilkenny | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 8 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Alanis Obomsawin, the Abenaki filmmaker from Odanak, Quebec, is honoured with the latest in a series of murals in Montreal, created to honour important contributors to Montreal’s cultural scene.

Obomsawin began as a consultant at the National Film Board in 1967. She’s now working on her 51st documentary in a career that’s been honoured and awarded many times over the years.

Obomsawin lives in the neighbourhood where the mural was unveiled on Monday, November 5, 2018.

Alanis Obomsawin honoured in the Montreal neighbourhood she’s lived in for over 50 years. (Jessica Deer/CBC)

“I don’t think I have the words to say what I feel,” Obomsawin told CBC News at the unveiling.

“It’s so extraordinary, and for me to have the children with me there is the most important [thing].”

The mural was designed by Aitkamekw artist Meky Ottawa, from Manawan, Quebec.

“It’s a good way for us to be seen”

She works in several media, including illustration, video, and installation, to highlight the issues affecting Indigenous Peoples.

Ottawa worked with MU, a charitable non-profit mural arts group, run by Rafael Sottolichio.

“I think it’s important for me to to share my work like this, for everybody to see. It’s a good way for us to be seen,” said Ottawa.

Alanis Obomsawin plays with First Nations school children in Moose Factory, Ont.ario, in one of the photographs that inspired the mural. (Alanis Obomsawin)

This was Meky Ottawa’s first mural and in it she combined elements from Obomsawin performing at the 1970 Mariposa Folk Festival in Toronto, with a 1968 photo taken during the filming of Christmas at Moose Factory, Obomsawin’s directorial debut, released in 1971.

Obomsawin shared some of her memories of Moose Factory.

“It was a residential school,” she told CBC.

“I would go during the day [and] just tell stories in the classroom and at recreation time I would come out and run around with the kids. All those children now are all grandparents. So I hope that they get to come and see it.”

Residential schools operated for over 100 years across Canada by various Christian religious groups.

They were all closed in the 1990’s, after approximately 150,000 Indian, Inuit, and Métis children between the ages of 4 and 16 had been forced to attend them. 

Usually separated long distances from their home and families, the truth of what many of these Indigenous children suffered during their stays, is what Canadians are now aware of as the national reconciliation process, that began with the Truth & Reconciliation Commission, continues.

(With files from CBC)

Share
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Bombardier selling two businesses, laying off 5,000

Environment, Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Mountain Equipment Co-op apologizes for racist marketing

Arts and Entertainment, Indigenous

Alanis Obomsawin mural honours her in Montreal

International, Politics, Society

WWI-The Last 100 Days- led by Canada

International, Politics, Society

WWI: Remembering the last to die

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Security breach of cannabis users

RCI | Français

Amnistie internationale: Édition 2018 des marathons d'écriture

RCI | Español

Aquarela do Brasil: Un homenaje en Vancouver a los 60 años del Bossa Nova

RCI | 中文

大篷车抵达墨西哥城，中美洲移民要大巴去美国边境

العربية | RCI

هل تستأنف إسرائيل استهداف إيران في سوريا؟ وما الموقف الأميركي الفعلي من الأكراد؟