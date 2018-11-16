The LINK Online Nov 16-17-18, 2018

Your hosts today, Carmel, Lynn, Marie-Claude, and Marc ( video of show at bottom)

Collaborations of concern: Universities and Chinese researchers:

Universities are very often centres of discovery and technological innovation. Chinese researchers are actively seeking to collaborate on such projects in western universities.

Security experts say however that the Chinese scientists and engineers have an underlying goal, that is to relay any innovation and date to the Chinese military and intelligence services. Such information can be used to improve weaponry and spying ability.

Marc spoke with defence and security expert Christian Leuprect, political science professor at the Royal Military College of Canada. (full interview in highlights)

A rare and valuable region of the Canadian Rockies to be preserved

A valuable piece of nature has been acquired by the Nature Conservancy of Canada. With the aid of a federal, provincial and private donations, the group buys ecologically important tracts of land to preserve them in their natural state.

One of those sections was a 550 square kilometre section of the Rocky Mountains which includes mountains, valleys, and lakes. The group is now well on the way to raising funds to buy another still privately owned forestry parcel called Next Creek lies within the greater preserved area and will increase the preserved land by some 14 per cent.

Lynn spoke with Nancy Newhouse of the Nature Conservancy of Canada about the significance of the area.

From the Vaults- Canada’s public broadcaster digs into its TV history

Public television broadcasting began on September 2, 1952. Since then there’s been about a million hours of broadcast TV.

Recently some 600 hours of that was reviewed and a selection made of important moments featuring Canadian and international talent and events

It’s been boiled down to six episodes of historical and hertiage TV which includes for example a section of a one-hour Canadian special featuring Sammy Davis Jr. from 1959, a time when as a black man he would not have been given the same opportunity in his home country of the U.S.

Each episode will have a theme, and if it’s deemed a success, well, there are literally thousands of hours more material that can be used to create more episodes.

Sam Dunn of Banger Films is the executive producer of the series. In an interview, he explained the process:

Marie-Claude: moose stew..warm winter meal for cold Canadian winters

In a special segment, Marie-Claude talks about her visit to a special event in Montreal that saw an Ojibwe chef from Ontario bring his traditional meal to the city of Montreal.

Marie-Claude will post the recipe for the moose stew and fry bread in a special report on the website next week.

Video of show

<span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Images of the week