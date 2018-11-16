Marc, Carmel, Lynn, Marie-Claude (and in the background through the window you can just make out Chantal. .Note that on Facebook advance about 1 minute to get to the start of the show. (Link-RCInet)

The LINK Online Nov 16-17-18, 2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 16 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts today, Carmel, Lynn, Marie-Claude, and Marc ( video of show at bottom)

Listen

Collaborations of concern: Universities and Chinese researchers:

The computer and electrical engineering faculty at Montreal’s McGill University. McGill is known to be a top Canadian university in many research domains, and a destination for Chinese researchers. (McGill)

Universities are very often centres of discovery and technological innovation.  Chinese researchers are actively seeking to collaborate on such projects in western universities.

Security experts say however that the Chinese scientists and engineers have an underlying goal, that is to relay any innovation and date to the Chinese military and intelligence services. Such information can be used to improve weaponry and spying ability.

Marc spoke with defence and security expert Christian Leuprect, political science professor at the Royal Military College of Canada. (full interview in highlights)

A rare and valuable region of the Canadian Rockies to be preserved

The Darkwoods expansion will protect a huge area in the Rocky Mountains that is essential habitat for many species at risk. (Bruce Kirkby/Nature Conservancy of Canada)

A valuable piece of nature has been acquired by the Nature Conservancy of Canada. With the aid of a federal, provincial and private donations, the group buys ecologically important tracts of land to preserve them in their natural state.

One of those sections was a 550 square kilometre section of the Rocky Mountains which includes mountains, valleys, and lakes. The group is now well on the way to raising funds to buy another still privately owned forestry parcel called Next Creek lies within the greater preserved area and will increase the preserved land by some 14 per cent.

Lynn spoke with Nancy Newhouse of the Nature Conservancy of Canada about the significance of the area.

From the Vaults- Canada’s public broadcaster digs into its TV history

From the Vaults: Harry Belafonte at Toronto’s O’Keefe Centre in 1965. (CBC Archives)

Public television broadcasting began on September 2, 1952. Since then there’s been about a million hours of broadcast TV.

Recently some 600 hours of that was reviewed and a selection made of important moments featuring Canadian and international talent and events

It’s been boiled down to six episodes of historical and hertiage TV which includes for example a section of a one-hour Canadian special featuring Sammy Davis Jr. from 1959, a time when as a black man he would not have been given the same opportunity in his home country of the U.S.

Each episode will have a theme, and if it’s deemed a success, well, there are literally thousands of hours more material that can be used to create more episodes.

Sam Dunn of Banger Films is the executive producer of the series. In an interview, he explained the process:

Marie-Claude: moose stew..warm winter meal for cold Canadian winters

Alan Harrington, an Ojibwe from Shoal Lake 39 First Nation, in Ontario, makes a moose, deer and wild rice stew during Festival Nomade at the restaurant Le Haima in Montreal. Photo: RCI/Marie-Claude Simard

In a special segment, Marie-Claude talks about her visit to a special event in Montreal that saw an Ojibwe chef from Ontario bring his traditional meal to the city of Montreal.

Marie-Claude will post the recipe for the moose stew and fry bread in a special report on the website next week.

Video of show

Images of the week

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Society

Is your honey, really pure?

Economy, Environment, Society

Snow season begins in eastern Canada

Arts and Entertainment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Superwoman (Lily Singh) takes a break

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, International, Society

'From the Vaults' CBC TV's treasures available in 6 episodes

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Politics, Society

 Nova Scotia- annual thank you on its way to Boston

RCI | Français

RIVO : 25 ans et 40 000 heures de soutien aux survivants de la guerre, du génocide, de la persécution...

RCI | Español

Canadá no puede pretender que todo sigue igual con el nuevo presidente de Brasil

RCI | 中文

加拿大安全专家谈加拿大大学遭中国军方”渗透“问题

أسرة القسم العربي وضيف البرنامج المايسترو مؤيّد الخالدي في 16-11-2018/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي في 18-11-2018