Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2014. (Alexander Bibik/REUTERS)

Huawei exec faces charges of fraud in U.S. over Iran dealings

By Levon Sevunts, Radio Canada International | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 7 December, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

U.S. officials are seeking the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou over fraud offences related to allegations the company breached US sanctions on Iran, the attorney representing the government of Canada told a bail hearing in Vancouver on Friday.

Meng, 46, who is also deputy chair of Huawei’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities while she was transiting from Hong Kong en route to Mexico.

Meng faces charges of conspiracy to defraud multiple financial institutions with a sentence of up to 30 years for each charge, if convicted, the court heard.

Details about Meng’s alleged crimes were previously sealed under a publication ban, which was lifted in British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Friday morning.

John Gibb-Carsley, who represents Canada’s attorney general, told the court the allegations of fraud are related to an investigation into SkyCom, a Hong Kong-based firm that allegedly entered into business dealings with Iran’s largest mobile-phone operator between 2009 and 2014 despite an EU and US embargo.

Gibb-Carsley said SkyCom was in fact a subsidiary of Huawei, not a separate company as claimed by the Chinese telecom giant, and that Huawei attempted to hide its true relationship with SkyCom and the company’s ties with the Iranian telecom provider.

Meng had allegedly denied the link between Huawei and SkyCom when questioned by U.S. banks in 2013, tricking them into making transactions that violated US sanctions on Iran, Gibb-Carsley said.

“This is the alleged fraud,” he said.

Extensive hearing

People wait to enter the B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who was held on an extradition warrant in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada December 7, 2018. (David Ryder/REUTERS)

Gibb-Carsley urged the court to deny Meng bail, saying she has vast resources at her disposal and would likely flee to China, which has no extradition treaty with the U.S.

He said Huawei executives including Meng stopped travelling to the U.S. since 2017, when Huawei subsidiary was served with a grand jury subpoena.

Gibb-Carsley said Meng has a son going to school in Boston but she hasn’t visited him there since 2017.

Gibb-Carsley said Meng owns two expensive homes in Vancouver but only spends a couple of weeks there every year. That shows that she has no meaningful connections to the community or Canada, he said.

Meng’s defence attorney, David Martin, said wealth should not preclude any one from getting bail.

Martin said that given her prominent status Meng would not embarrass her father, the company or China by breaching any bail conditions.

In addition, Meng’s family including her husband, daughter are in Vancouver, Martin said.

“Ms. Meng will remain here,” he said.

Martin also argued that the entire U.S. case against his client rested on a PowerPoint presentation she is alleged to have shown to a Hong Kong bank in 2013.

Straining ties with China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Weng’s arrest has strained China’s relations with Canada and the U.S. at a delicate time for both North American neighbours.

Weng’s arrest, which occurred on the same day that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met after the G20 summit in Buenos Aires to discuss their trade war, is likely to further escalate tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Xi and Trump had agreed to a 90-day truce in their trade war that erupted in July.

The incident also comes as Canada tries to develop closer trade ties with China to lessen its dependence on the U.S.

When asked whether the arrest could hurt Canadian-Chinese relations, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Ottawa and Beijing have “a strong economic relationship and an economic relationship which is growing.”

“When it comes to the specific case, I really want to emphasize that Canada is a rule of law country,” Freeland said in a teleconference call from Berlin.  “We have an independent judiciary and the appropriate authorities in Canada took decisions in this case without any political involvement.”

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Scarcity mindset: beware when you go shopping

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Shawn Mendes joins Drake and Diana Krall: Grammys

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Yannick Nezet-Seguin's debut at the Met

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

World renowned cellist in the subway

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Not so merry a Christmas for Canadian workers

RCI | Français

Le Club africain des petits-déjeuners: neuf ans déjà et plus de 1 500 000 petits-déjeuners

RCI | Español

Congreso NeurIPS sobre la Inteligencia Artificial en Montreal

RCI | 中文

47年未打开的情侣分手圣诞礼物终见天日

العربية | RCI

نهاية تنظيم "الدولة الإسلامية" ("داعش") في سوريا؟