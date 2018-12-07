Shawn Mendes joins Drake and Diana Krall: Grammys

Shawn Mendes joins some rarified company being nominated for a Grammy Award, along with fellow Canadians, Drake and Diana Krall.

Mendes, the 20 year-old from Pickering, just outside Toronto, is nominated for the first time, for both song of the year for his single “In My Blood” as well as best pop vocal album for his self-titled third album.

The Grammy’s are the American music awards that have been given out for 61 years.

One of the most-watched TV events, the show will be broadcast on February 10th, 2019, from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The First Lady of Canadian jazz, Diana Krall is nominated for her work with legend Tony Bennett on their album, Love is Here to Stay.

A three-time Grammy Award winner, she is now nominated in the best pop duo/group performance and best traditional pop vocal album.

Toronto singer Daniel Caesar, earned his first two nominations last year, and again this year he is nominated for best R&B performance nomination for the track, Best Part, featuring H.E.R.

Meanwhile Drake, the powerhouse artist with three Grammy’s already is nominated in seven categories this year, including song of the year for God’s Plan, and album of the year for Scorpion.

Classical artists

Canada’s classical artist fared well with their share of recognition.

Marc-André Hamelin is nominated for the fourth time for best chamber music/small ensemble performance for Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Concerto For Two Pianos alongside Leif Ove Andsnes.

James Ehnes’ recording of the Aaron Jay Kernis Violin Concerto, earned him a nomination in the best classical instrumental solo category.

Peter Oundjian and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra are up for best classical compendium.

While Gerald Finley is nominated for best opera recording for his role in Adams: Doctor Atomic.

And Les Violons du Roy, the French-Canadian chamber orchestra is nominated for best classical solo vocal album, for their work with American countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo.