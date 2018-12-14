The LINK Online, Dec. 14-15-16, 2018

Your hosts: Lynn, Marie-Claude, Levon, and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

Canada tries to find more information on Canadians arrested in China, over the Huawei arrest here

Canada and China are involved in a major diplomatic row, at the behest of the U.S. The U.S. asked Canada to arrest a top Huawei executive and claims of an alleged breach of sanctions against Iran.

As Canada has an extradition treaty with the U.S., police were obliged to act. China objected fiercely and even though Meng Wanzhou has been released on bail and is under surveillance at one of her Vancouver homes. China wants her released completely.

Meanwhile, two Canadians in China have been arrested on vague charges of being a threat to Chinese security. Levon spoke to Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China.

‘Smart’ cities threaten privacy

The connected city. A proposal is in the works to develop an area in Toronto that would be completely connected, as in “the internet of things.”

But Ontario’s former privacy commissioner who had been hired as an consultant, has resigned saying she couldn’t agree with what she felt were the lack of guarantees for guarding personal privacy and the vast amount of personal data that would collected..

Lynn spoke with Ann Cavoukian about her concern’s over citizen’s privacy and this project.

Canada signs UN Pact on Migrants

Canada this week signed a United Nations pact called the, “Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.”

While most nations in the U.N. signed the deal, a few important democracies did not. Here in Canada, the opposition party Conservatives expressed the same concerns as those other countries. Even though the pact is “non-binding” many felt that it could nevertheless have consequences on national sovereignty over borders, and the potential for controls on the media.

Marc spoke to Aurel Braun (PhD), professor of International Relations and Political Science at the University of Toronto and an associate of the Davis Centre at Harvard University in the U.S.

