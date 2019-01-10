Liberal minister’s resignation prompts cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reshuffle his cabinet on Monday after one of his key ministers announced Thursday that he won’t run for re-election this year and is stepping down from cabinet.

Longtime Nova Scotia MP Scott Brison, who is president of the Treasury Board of Canada, announced online that he has informed Trudeau of his decision, and said he is working to ensure a smooth transition.

After 22 years in politics, the father of two twins said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his young family.

“They say life begins at 50, well I’m 51 and ready for new challenges,” Brison said in a video posted on social media.

Brison first won the Kings—Hants seat in 1997 as a Progressive Conservative before crossing the floor in 2003, and has held cabinet portfolios in the Liberal governments of Paul Martin and Justin Trudeau.

“You’ve stuck with me through thick and thin, the good times and the tough ones. What a trip we’ve had together,” Brison wrote in an open letter to his constituents.

“Two political parties. Seven elections. You stood with me in December 2002, when I came out … and in December 2003, when I came out again — this time as a Liberal.”

Trudeau tweeted thanking Brison for being a “tireless champion for the people of Nova Scotia and for Canada” and “one of the friendliest people you will ever meet in this business.”

Brison and his husband Maxime St. Pierre are fathers to twin girls Rose and Claire, who are four years old.

With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press