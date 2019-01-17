After she was granted refuge in Canada, Ensaf Haidar has worked hard to try to obtain her husband’s release. (Christian Lutz/AP Photo)

Wife of jailed Saudi blogger met with Prime Minister Trudeau

By Levon Sevunts | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 17 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadian activist Ensaf Haidar, wife of jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in Sherbrooke, Quebec, on Wednesday to discuss her husband’s fate amid ongoing tensions between Ottawa and Riyadh.

This was the first face-to-face meeting between Trudeau and Haidar, who settled in Sherbrooke after fleeing Saudi Arabia with the couple’s three children.

The meeting on the sidelines of a Liberal caucus retreat in Sherbrooke lasted about 30 minutes, Haidar told Radio-Canada.

Canadian citizenship for Badawi?

Haidar, who became a Canadian citizen last year, said she raised the issue of granting Canadian citizenship to her husband as well, who has been languishing in a Saudi jail since his arrest in 2012.

He was later found guilty of insulting Islamic values and promoting liberal thought by suggesting online that Saudi Arabia should become more democratic.

Badawi was sentenced to 10 years, a hefty fine, and 1,000 lashes. The first 50 were administered in January 2015. The others are believed to have been postponed due to his poor health.

In an interview with Radio-Canada, Haidar said the meeting raised her hopes somewhat after the prime minister promised her to “do something” for Badawi.

“It’s difficult, nothing has changed for Raif for now,” Haidar said speaking in French. “It’s always the same thing. Every time I say maybe… maybe he will be released this month, maybe for the New Year, maybe, maybe… It’s always maybe.”

Difficult relations with Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic row with Canada had Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, respond with harsh measures. (Cliff Owen/AP)

Trudeau also told her that he raised Badawi’s fate during his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Haidar said.

Saudi Arabia expelled Canada’s ambassador in Riyadh and recalled its own ambassador in Ottawa last year amid a diplomatic showdown over Canada’s calls to release jailed Saudi women activists, including Badawi’s sister, Samar.

Saudi Arabia also froze all investment projects in Canada, cancelled flights to and from Toronto, and ordered thousands of Saudi students studying in Canada to transfer to universities in other countries.

Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun, centre, stands with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, right, and Saba Abbas from COSTI Immigrant Services, as she arrives at Toronto Pearson International Airport, on Saturday, January 12, 2019. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Relations between Ottawa and Riyadh were expected to cool further after Canada granted asylum to runaway Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed, who fled her allegedly abusive family, and Freeland personally greeted her at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last week.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
sketches 300 x 100

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Immigration & Refugees, International, Society

Suspects in honour killing to be extradited

Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

ISIS terrorist claims he’s Canadian

RCI | Français

La France: une pépinière pour la main d’œuvre qui fait cruellement défaut au Québec ?

RCI | Español

Nueva ley: niños indocumentados podrán estudiar gratuitamente en Quebec

RCI | 中文

一条朋友圈惹的祸：从王小宝退出补选看加拿大华人参政

العربية | RCI

التقليل من تناول اللحوم لانقاذ كوكب الأرض من الاحتباس الحراري

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
L’arrestation d’une directrice de Huawei était une « trahison », dit l’ambassadeur de ChineLa Loi sur les Indiens est toujours discriminatoire envers les femmes, dit l’ONUL'ex-ministre Martin Coiteux recruté par la Caisse de dépôtLa candidate à l'élection partielle de Burnaby-Sud Karen Wang renonce à se désisterPrès de 60 % de la nourriture produite au Canada est gaspillée, selon un rapportHuman Rights Watch appelle le Canada à bloquer toutes ventes d'armes à l'Arabie saouditeLe Canadien Kirk Woodman retrouvé mort au Burkina Faso« Il est temps de passer à l'action », plaide Legault après sa rencontre avec TrudeauMaxence Parrot atteint de la maladie de HodgkinUne Ontarienne reconnue coupable d'une attaque terroriste dans un Canadian Tire
Chinese envoy to Canada warns of 'repercussions ' if Ottawa bans Huawei from 5G mobile phone networkHow Burkina Faso violence flared from insurgent raids to a domestic crisisTrump postpones Pelosi's diplomatic trip over ongoing shutdownDeath of Canadian in Burkina Faso highlights growing instability in Sahel region of West AfricaPrince Philip uninjured in car crash near royal estate1 day after resigning, Karen Wang says she wants back in Burnaby byelection raceOttawa, Quebec to discuss Legault's plan for immigration cuts as province deals with labour shortagesWoman who admitted to attack at Canadian Tire found guilty on terror chargesKids retailer Gymboree files for bankruptcy protection, all 49 Canadian stores to closeMichael Cohen says rigging polls 'was at the direction of' Trump