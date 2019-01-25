University of Waterloo's testing platform for autonomous technology, a Lincoln MKZ which they have nicknamed "autonomoose" (U Waterloo)

Fully autonomous vehicles to be allowed on Ontario roads.

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 25 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

If you’re driving along and you pass a car beside you with no-one inside driving, you just might be in Ontario.

The provincial government has changed the rules to allow testing of fully autonomous vehicles, without someone behind the wheel.  Testing of vehicles with no-one in the driver’s seat has been done on closed tracks, while some testing has been allowed on public roads but with someone in the driver’s seat just in case.

The new law also allows for “level 3” automation on the road once those cars become available to be purchased. Some of these vehicles with a higher level of automation are available in selected countries in Europe.

Ontario automation classification

Level 0 – No Automation: No automated features.

Level 1 – Driver Assistance: Intelligent features add layer of safety and comfort. A human driver is required for all critical functions.

Level 2 – Partial Automation: At least two automated tasks are managed by the vehicle, but the driver must remain engaged with the driving task.

Level 3 – Conditional Automation: The vehicle becomes a co-pilot. The vehicle manages most safety-critical driving functions but the driver must be ready to take control of the vehicle at all times.

Level 4 – High Automation: The vehicle is capable of performing all driving functions under certain conditions. The driver may have the option to control the vehicle.

Level 5 – Full Automation: Vehicle is capable of being completely driverless. Full-time automated driving in all conditions without need for a human driver.

Ross McKenzie, the managing director of the Waterloo Centre for Automotive Research (WatCAR), quoted by the CBC says, “At a full level three, you don’t need your hands on the wheel and a foot on a pedal, so it uses a lot of technologies and it’s anchored by adaptive cruise control … and lane keeping technology,”

As of yet level-3 vehicles are not available in Canada. The reason for the change in law comes from the provincial government’s desire to  position Ontario as a leader in the technology by removing some of the restrictions to testing and development.

Currently automated technology is being tested as part of a ten-year provincial pilot programme. The new law will allow testing of vehicles up to level-5, which is a vehicle that is completely driverless in all conditions.

Such technology may be still some distance in the future,  Uber, one of Ontario’s pilot programme participants, was involved in a deadly accident with an autonomous vehicle in March last year in Arizona.  Apparently the technology did detect something in its path six seconds before impact. It first identified it as an unknown object, then a vehicle, and l at the last second a woman and bicycle in its path. At one second before impact, it determined emergency braking was needed, but Uber had disabled that function, to prevent “erratic behaviour” presuming the operator behind the wheel would be watching and take over when needed. Uber had also disabled the vehicle’s own OEM automatic emergency braking so as not to conflict with its automated technology.  The lesson is that automated technology appears not yet able to fully replace humans and detect all the possible situations, while humans may be expected the technology to do more than it can. The driver involved said she was not watching the road at that moment, but rather looking at the driver interface in the centre console.

Additional information- sources

Ontario automated vehicle pilot programme

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/vehicles/automated-vehicles.shtml

Wired: Marshall/Davies: Mar 24/18: Uber crash

https://www.wired.com/story/uber-self-driving-crash-arizona-ntsb-report/

Blog TO: L O’Neil: Self driving cars allowed on Ontario streets

https://www.blogto.com/tech/2019/01/driverless-cars-are-now-legal-ontario/

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Un centre de recherche pour améliorer la conduite des véhicules de plus en plus sophistiqués

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 25, 26 y 27 de enero de 2019

RCI | 中文

案发十九年后，两名被指控雇凶杀人的印度移民终于被加拿大引渡

نطام أريما لتسجيل طلبات الهجرة إلى كيبيك - Facebookالعربية | RCI

تأخير وتراكم في معالجة طلبات الهجرة إلى كيبيك