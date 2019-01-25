L-R: Marc, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude (facebook)

The LINK Online Jan 25, 26, 27, 2019

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 25 January, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Your hosts today Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, and Marc  (video of show at bottom)

Canadian envoy weighs in on Huawei exec arrest

Canadian Ambassador to China John McCallum listens to a question following participation at the federal cabinet meeting in Sherbrooke, Que., Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. McCallum says there are strong legal arguments Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou can make to help her avoid extradition to the United States. (Paul Chiasson/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian diplomat John McCallum has created quite a stir when he weighed in on the current international dispute involving the U.S., China, and Canada.

The Huawei company executive arrested by Canada on an extradition request by the U.S. has placed Canada in a thorny position between the two superpowers, both of whom are also major trading partners.

A seasoned politician, many were greatly surprised at McCallum’s comments which are seen as extremely unusual in such circumstances and there is great speculation about the motives.

Levon has audio and analysis of what he says, and perhaps why.

The incredible amount of wasted food

Millions of tonnes of edible food are being wasted every year, Second Harvest says much of that could be recovered and used. (Justin Sullivan- Getty Images)

A new study shows that we waste more food than we consume. Much of that waste is unnecessary and recoverable for use.  So-called “best before” dates do not mean the food is suddenly bad, and should be thrown out, but are merely guidelines.

Also just because produce does not meet the typical and expected “ideal” shape or colour, shouldn’t mean it ends up in landfill.

Marc speaks with Lori Nikkelo, CEO of Second Harvest a non-profit agency that seeks to divert good food from landfill and send it to charitable causes.

Romance scams target lonely seniors

Dayle Hogg told CBC his father made 19 wire transfers to Malaysia in what he says was an online romance scam. (Gary Moore/CBC)

With technology comes a variety of nefarious schemes to bilk Canadians out of their money. Through the internet or by phone, many trusting Canadians are fooled into sending money to strangers.

One of the most recent is targeting lonely  recently widowed senior citizens who visit matchmaking sites. Last year estimates are that Canadians were bilked out of about $25 million dollars in total.

Lynn spoke to Garry Clement, a former investigator with the national police and now running his own business

Robbie Burns Day- the national celebration of the poet by Scots worldwide

January 25th is celebrated by Scots the world over as the birthday of Robert Burns, deemed Scotland’s national poet.

Across Canada tonight there will be many “Burn’s suppers” organised during which haggis will be consumed in great pomp and ceremony as the meal is piped in and Burn’s famous poem “Address to a haggis” is recited. Canadian singer and stonemason Bobby Watt, recites the poem in his native Scottish style.

Video of show

Images of the week

