The LINK Online, Feb., 1,2,3, 2019.

Your hosts Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, Marc(video of show at bottom)

Special Guest Wei Wu from RCI’s Chinese section leads off the show with a look at the upcoming Chinese New Year

Ottawa unveils new rules to combat election interference

Recent elections have been allegedly manipulated through cyber attacks and hacks presumably from foreign sources. Federal government ministers announced a series of measures this week to enhance security around elections, especially as Canada’s federal election is set for October of this year.

These include taking proactive measures to combat foreign interference, enhancing citizen preparedness, improving coordination between Canada’s security agencies and calling on social media platforms to take “actions to increase transparency, authenticity and integrity on their systems.”

Levon prepared a report.

Teenagers not getting enough sleep, why?

Sleep is important to all of us, but teens need at least eight to ten hours a night. Less than that and their learning ability is lessened and it may affect them psychologically.

Part of a bigger set of issues, is that of electronic devices, which experts say should be kept out of the bedroom. Also “catching up” on weekends with extra sleep really doesn’t work all that well.

Lynn spoke with Dr. Christopher Winter who explains why sleep is so important for teens and what the obstacles are to them getting enough of it.

No need to recycle plastics, re-use them instead: LOOP

A new pilot programme is about to begin in an effort to stop throwing out plastic containers, or even trying to recycle them. Studies have shown that only about ten per cent of plastics are recycled and the rest end up in one form or another in the environment such as landfills, or in the ocean.

The new concept is called LOOP. It has major international companies on board who will sell their products on line. They are sent to consumers who will place the empty containers in a bin by the door where LOOP will have them picked up and returned to the companies for refill and resale, thereby eliminating waste.

Marc speaks with Vito Buonsante, Plastics Program Manager with Environmental Defence Canada