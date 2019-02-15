The LINK Online, Feb. 15.16.17

Your hosts Levon, Terry, Marie-Claude, Marc

Legendary British rock star Sting performs in solidarity with General Motors workers in Oshawa

This week, Gordon Sumner aka “Sting” took the cast of his hit musical to the city of Oshawa Ontario for a performance of songs from his hit musical “The Last Ship”.

The city of Oshawa is facing the closure of the General Motors plant, the city’s biggest employer for over 100 years. Performing in nearby Toronto, Sting says he can easily identify with the GM workers situation as the musical is about the very similar situation his hometown in England went through when the local shipyard closed. It too had been the mainstay of the city since at least the mid 1800’s. When the shipyard closed it threw thousands out of work, and devastated the community, just as the GM closure is expected to do in Oshawa.

Levon prepared a report.

The (somewhat surprising) biggest threat to the world’s biggest creatures

The world’s biggest creatures are called “mega-fauna”. Whether birds, reptiles or amphibians, whether mammals or fish, most of the largest species in these categories are under threat. That’s not new. We’ve had years of stories of how habitat destruction and pollution are threatening them, However, a new international study shows that hunting was and continues to be the largest and most immediate threat to their survival.

Marc spoke to professor Boris Worm of Dalhousie University in Halifax, the supervising author of this international study.

Death of respected newsman creates a loss for Canadian journalism

His was a smooth, calm, and yet passionate voice in Canadian journalism. His own story was remarkable including having been brought as a child to England from the Nazi invasion of his Czech homeland. His parents were later killed during the Holocaust. Later he would flee his homeland again during the Communist purge of journalists. He later worked for a variety of news services in Canada, London and Paris, before eventually joining the Canadian public broadcaster. It is perhaps due to his own remarkable history and travels that led to his wonderful story telling ability and insightful reporting from places and conflict zones around the world, Paris, Berlin, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Iran and more. Even after retirement from the CBC in 1994, he continued to produce a number of news magazine specials, documentaries, and commentaries for the CBC.

In 1990 he wrote his autobiography called, Time Zones: a Journalist in the World.

Joe Schlesinger died this week at age 90. Terry spoke to another respected journalist, Brian Stewart, about Schlesinger’s legacy.