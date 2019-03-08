A National Film Board (NFB) production in partnership with UQAM, Clit Me aims to demystify female sexual satisfaction and the clitoris. Photo: NFB

NFB’s interactive game for mobile devices aims to close ‘orgasm gap’

By Sheryl Ubelacker, Canadian Press | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 8 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

TORONTO - Pretty well everyone knows what a penis looks like, whether in the flesh, in the form of sex toys or from depictions scrawled on the walls of public washrooms. But a woman's clitoris?

Not so much.

Enter the National Film Board of Canada, which on Monday launched an interactive game for mobile devices that takes a playful, informative approach to female sexual satisfaction and the role of the clitoris.

The team of creators behind Clit Me. photo et image: NFB montage: RCI

Called "Clit-me," the five-minute game was developed in collaboration with eight students from the Universite du Quebec a Montreal (UQAM), as part of an eight-week internship program at the NFB's Digital Studio in Montreal.

Under the direction of NFB executive producer Hugues Sweeney, the interns were each asked to come up with an idea for an interactive project. The one that resonated most with the group of seven females and one male was looking at woman's sexual health – specifically women's sexual satisfaction.

During their research on the subject, the interns came across references to the "orgasm gap" between males and females. For instance, a 2014 study showed that when having sex for the first time with a new partner, 85 per cent of men reached climax, but that was true for only 62 per cent of heterosexual women and 75 per cent of lesbians.

Photo: NFB

Photo: NFB

The group decided that an interactive game that focuses on the clitoris in a fun but fact-filled way might be a way to help close that gap.

"We went from that and we thought that it might be because the clitoris is not sort of well-known," said Maude Fraser, a recent grad of UQAM's journalism program who was part of the 2018 intern program, adding that the organ's "only purpose is pleasure."

"So what we're saying to close that orgasm gap is Clit-me," she said, laughing.

When opened on a mobile device, the game introduces a player to an animated stop-motion video that introduces the anatomy of the clitoris, represented by a somewhat octopus-like avatar the group created, based on the first 3D model of the female genital organ produced in 2015.

"We learned a lot of stuff, because the clitoris doesn't actually look like what we think it looks like," said Fraser, noting that players begin by customizing their avatar because "every clitoris is unique."

Using tactile movements on the screen, the player's aim is to "satisfy" the avatar with different "techniques" to unlock content and statistics on female sexual satisfaction, moving through five different levels that -- spoiler alert! -- end with its orgasm.

"We want to bring awareness to that body part," she said. "Embrace your clitoris and learn about it and care about it."

Sweeney, who oversaw the project, said that while researching information and statistics to include in the educational game, the participants realized how collectively ignorant they were about the female pleasure centre.

"We're ignorant just visually about what it is; we can't even draw a simple form of it," he said. "So I think that was the interest -- how can we close that gap of understanding?

"The goal of the project is not to cover every aspect of the subject," Sweeney said. "It's to start a conversation."

Clit-me, launched in the run-up to International Women's Day on Friday, will initially be promoted primarily through social media sites, allowing users to click directly to the game on their mobile devices at http://nfb.ca/clitme.

for additional information, watch the Clit-Me trailer:

Share
Tagged with: , ,
Posted in Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Encouraging girls to pursue science

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Patrick Lane, noted Canadian poet, dies at 79

Health, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Support for survivors of gender-based violence announced

Economy, Immigration & Refugees

Projects sought to help newcomers get jobs

RCI | Français

Encourager les filles à être actives, la mission de Claudine Labelle

RCI | Español

¿La democratización del transporte aéreo es verdaderamente nociva para el medioambiente?

RCI | 中文

一个脑袋两顶帽子：加拿大司法部长和总检察长是否应该由不同的人担任？

العربية | RCI

في ظل اقتصاد متباطئ، هل يرفع بنك كندا سعر الفائدة في 2019؟