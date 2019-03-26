Police arrest one man in Chinese student’s kidnapping case

Police investigators have arrested a 35-year-old Toronto man in connection with the armed kidnapping of a Chinese citizen studying in Canada, but have yet to locate the missing man, York Regional Police announced Tuesday.

Wanzhen Lu, 22, was grabbed by three men from the underground parking garage of his condo building in the Toronto suburb of Markham Saturday evening. The kidnappers used a stun gun to shock Lu, forced him into a black van and drove away, police said.

Lu’s friend who was with him was not harmed.

Investigators arrested the suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, York Regional Police said. Police have not released his name because the man has not been formally charged yet.

“York Regional Police is dedicating every available resource to this investigation as we continue to fear for the well-being of Mr. Lu,” said the York Regional Police statement. “The Homicide and Missing Person Unit is leading the investigation, with additional investigators being brought in from other specialty units, including Organized Crime and Intelligence Services.”

Police officers from other services, including the Special Services, Emergency Response, Canine, Air Support and the Forensic Identification Units, have been working around the clock to locate the missing Chinese student, the statement added.

“With this new development, the suspects are once again urged to release Mr. Lu unharmed,” the statement said. “We strongly recommend they seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.”

The black Dodge Caravan minivan with stolen registration plates believed to have been used in the kidnapping was found in Toronto Sunday night.