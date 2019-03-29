The LINK Online, March 29, 30, 31, 2019

Your hosts Lynn Desjardins, Levon Sevunts and Terry Haig. (Video of show at bottom)

UN asks Canada to extend peacekeeping mission in Mali

The United Nations has formally asked Canada to extend its peacekeeping mission in Mali for a few months. The UN wants Canada to stay in Mali until the Romanian contingent which is replacing it is up and running. Canada has asked for two weeks to make a decision.

For more on the Canadian mission in Mali we reached Col. Travis Morehen, commander of the Canadian peacekeeping contingent – Task Force Mali at the UN base in Gao, northern Mali.

Quebec to suspend constitutional rights to ban religious symbols

A furore erupted over the government of the province of Quebec plan to override charter guarantees and forbid many public sector employees from wearing religious symbols at work. Recently tabled legislation would apply to new teachers, judges, prison guards, police officers and others the government deems to be in positions of authority.

Few public servants wear such symbols and the group mostly likely to be affected are teachers wearing hijabs. A school board in Montreal has already said it will refuse to implement the legislation and a teacher’s union has filed a lawsuit to stop the government from counting the number of teachers who wear religious symbols. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to news that the law was tabled saying “it is unthinkable to me that in a free society, we would legitimize discrimination against citizens basesd on their religion.”

Various religious groups have weighed in and this is only the beginning of what will be a highly acrimonious debate. To learn more about which rights would be suspended and how, Lynn spoke with Robert Leckey, dean of law at McGill University.

Hope springs eternal for getting a baseball team back in Montreal

Since 2014, the Toronto Blue Jays have completed their spring training with games at Olympic Stadium, the home of now defunct Montreal Expos baseball team.

And Expo fans have for those six years,used the occasion to try to send a message to Major League Baseball that Montreal can support a team.

But getting a team back is not easy task. Major League Baseball is a cartel and it will do things the way it wants to, says Terry. But he says it still it appears things are moving ahead. Businessmen including Stephen Bronfman, the son of the Expos’ original owner, is leading the charge. For more, Terry spoke with talk show host and journalist Dave Kaufman.

