More job losses in Canada’s auto industry

Fiat Chrysler has announced it will eliminate a third shift and layoff about 1,500 workers at its vehicle assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario starting September 30, 2019.

This adds to about 2,600 jobs that will be lost when General Motors closes its plant in Oshawa, Ontario by the end of 2019.

Auto sector is one of Canada’s largest manufacturing sectors

The losses are devastating for employees of these companies but also will affect manufacturers that supply them. The auto sector plays a key role in the Canadian economy. It contributes $19 billion to the country’s GDP and is one of its largest manufacturing sectors. It directly employs more than 125,000 people.

Canada and the U.S. have lost jobs in the auto sector as productions shifts to emerging markets like China, Mexico and India where demand is high and labour is cheap.

The mayor of Windsor, Drew Dilkens said that at least the city was not in a recession and that people would be able to find other employment. But employees counter that other jobs are not likely to pay as well.