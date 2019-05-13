Business people fret as U.S. border guards head south

It appears that the much-ballyhooed activity (feel free to choose your noun) at the U.S.-Mexico border will finally have its effects felt at the border that separates the U.S. and Canada.

Over 700 U.S. border agents stationed in the north are being transferred to the southern border.

The decision will likely slow border crossing for Canadians visiting and shopping across the northern U.S.

And that, business people fear, is going to slow sales in regions that depend on Canadian customers

Garry Douglas of the North County Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh, N.Y., south of Montreal, told CBC News in a email that commerce with Canada is the “single greatest driving force” in the region’s economy.

Douglas, who is just one of many to voice his displeasure, says it took years to get adequate border staffing levels in the area.

It is estimated that as many as 400,000 people and $1.6 billion U.S. in goods cross the U.S. northern border daily.

Canada’s first big spring holiday weekend begins this Friday.

In normal times, Canadians stream across the border.

No one is quite sure what will happen this year.

With files from CBC, CP, Global, CTV