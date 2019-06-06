Canadians kidnapped in Ghana, Global Affairs Canada says

Authorities in Ghana say two Canadians on an exchange program have been abducted.

Police and local media say the two were attending Kumasi Technical University in the West African country’s second-largest city and the capital of the Ashanti region.

Guillaume Berubé, spokesman for Global Affairs Canada, told Radio Canada International on Thursday that Canadian officials are providing assistance to the victims’ families.

“Canadian government officials in Ghana are working closely with local authorities,” Berubé said.

He did not confirm specifics or offer information about the number of people abducted, citing security concerns.

“The Government of Canada’s first priority is always the safety and security of its citizens,” Berubé said. “For this reason, we will not comment on or release any information which may compromise ongoing efforts or endanger the safety of Canadians.”