Link hosts (L-R) Marie-Clause, Levon, Marc

Link hosts (L-R) Marie-Clause, Levon, Marc

The LINK Online, June 14, 15, 16, 2019

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Friday, June 14, 2019 11:40
0 Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts, Levon, Marie-Claude, Marc  (video of show at bottom)

Listen

Hong Kong’s massive protest against a proposed extradition law with China

Protesters on the streets again last night in central Hong Kong. (via CBC)

In the past few days, hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents have taken to the street to protest a law proposed the the region’s top politician, Carrie Lam.  That would enable extradition to mainland China.

Many feel this is another attempt to whittle away at the 50 year agreement to allow Hong Kong its own legal and political system which was part of the deal when Britain returned the colony to China.

Andrea Chun, originally from Hong Kong, is a Canadian lawyer and commentator on Hong Kong affairs. Marc spoke to her about the

Canadian consular officials meet with Canadian prisoners in China, Canada’s foreign affairs minister on diplomatic tension

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland concludes a two-day visit to Washington with a news conference at the Embassy of Canada, Thursday, June 13, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

Tensions continue between Canada and China over Canada’s detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Detained in Canada on an extradition request by the U.S., she is under house arrest in one of her two Vancouver mansions.

Canadian diplomats in China were able to visit two Canadians arrested there on charges of being a threat to state security. This is widely believed to be a retaliation tactic by Beijing, along with other measures to stop and slow down Canada’s agricultural trade with China.

China has also snubbed Canadian requests for talks on the issue.

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was in Washington trying to get some help from the U.S. in this standoff.

Levon prepared a report.

Canadians and online news: lots of trust but little willingness to pay

A new report suggests that 44 per cent of Canadians use mainly online media to access news and 70 per cent take steps to check its accuracy. (iStock)

It seems a majority of Canadians trust online news sources most of the time. An international survey of 38 countries showed Canadians in the top five when it comes to trusting online news.  When it comes to content, Canadians are at the top of the list in saying it helps them understand goings on in the world.

But, reliable online content costs money and only a small percentage of Canadians are willing to pay for their news.

Lynn spoke to Prof.Colette Brin, head of media studies at Laval University and a contributor to the report.

Watch The Link June 14 2019

images of the week

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Pterosaurs featured at Canadian museum

Link hosts (L-R) Marie-Clause, Levon, Marc
RCI | Français

Mieux-être des animaux de la ferme au Canada

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del fin de semana del 14 al 16 de junio del 2019

RCI | 中文

新调查：83% 的加拿大人在财务问题上有压力

أسرة القسم العربي وضيف البرنامج الأستاذ حسن غيّة/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي يوم الأحد في 16-06-2019