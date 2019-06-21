The LINK Online, June 21,22,23, 2019

Your hosts today. Levon, Mathiew, Marie-Claude, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

IRAN- U.S. tensions- escalation narrowly avoided

The long-standing tension between the U.S. and Iran ramped up this week with allegations of Iranian attacks on oil tankers off its coast. Then came word that Iran had shot down an American spy drone.

The American had recently increased their military presence in the region with added ships and soldiers. The shooting of the drone however almost resulted in a massive escalation of the conflict.

This is something that a Canadian professor had speculated could in fact happen. Marc spoke to Rex Brynen, political science professor at Montreal’s McGill University.

Canadian diplomats get direction on human rights issues abroad

This week Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Crystia Freeland, released new guidelines for Canadian diplomats.

Called “Voices at Risk” it strives to guide diplomats in their ability to aid or provide support, within diplomatic limits, to human rights activists in other countries.

Levon spoke to Jackie Hansen, a human rights campaigner with Amnesty International Canada.

Hyenas in the Canadian Arctic

It was decades ago that some ancient fossilized teeth were found during an archaeological expedition in Canada’s Yukon Territory. After languishing for all those years in a back room, a specialist finally came to take a look at the two ancient teeth.

He was able to determine that they belonged to a hyena that lived millions of years ago. Apparently the species of hyena was widespread across the continent, but the species went extinct.

Mathiew spoke with Jack Tseng, professor of pathology and anatomical sciences at the University at Buffalo (N.Y.)

