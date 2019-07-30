Slimmed-down dog flown to Ottawa from Bangkok for excess skin removal

The weight-loss journey of a once morbidly obese Thai dog has taken it across the North Pacific Ocean to Ottawa, where veterinarians plan to cut away several pounds of the now-slimmer pup’s excess skin.

The story of Mercedes the mixed-breed street dog — so named because she was abandoned by a Mercedes Benz car owner — began in a Bangkok food market, where she was adopted by a food vendor.

When the vendor died, other vendors stepped in to help feed her.

“The problem is they pretty much almost fed her to death,” said Geneviève Smith, one of the independent volunteers who worked to bring the dog to Canada… Read more