The LINK Online Aug, 9-10-11

Your hosts, Marie-Claude, Terry, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Anniversary of the atomic bomb attacks to end WWII

It was the first, and luckily so far, the only use of the terrible destructive power of atomic weapons.

In August 6th and 9th of 1945, the U.S dropped two atomic bombs, one on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, another on Nagasaki. The death toll for Hiroshima was estimated at around 140,000, for Nagasaki around 80.000.

Terry spoke with Paul Hannon, executive director of Mines Action Canada, a group dedicated to working against “indiscriminate weapons”.

Anti-social behaviour as internet “pranks”. shared responsibility

A recent internet so-called “prank” in Regina Saskatchewan didn’t quite turn out the way the people involved probably expected. The person who filmed the event and posted it online did not get the “likes” he hoped for and instead was criticised for the incident. He tried to defend himself saying he wasn’t the one who threw the coffee so why are people blaming him?

Marc spoke with Gord Pennycook (Ph.D) is an assistant professor of behavioural science at the University of Regina. He says the person filming bears as much responsibility for any bad behaviour as the person committing the act.

How dinosaurs grew feathers to become birds: Sex is in the air

It’s now widely accepted that today’s birds evolved from dinosaurs, but how did we get from one to the other.

We now know that some early dinosaurs developed preliminary hair-like feathers for warmth, but from there to the complex feather design of modern birds is far too big a leap to be explained by evolution, unless there’s a middle step.

That middle step according to a new study was develop the feathers into more complex structures for mating displays, i.e., for sex.

Marc spoke to Scott Persons (PhD) who was lead author on the study while at the University of Alberta

World record poutine

Marie-Claude talks about the Canadian invention of poutine, with the story and video of the recent batch made to beat the previous world record. The new record set this month was, 3,000kgs.

She also ordered a sample to be brought into the studio. Reports are none of our arteries were immediately clogged!

Video of show



Images of the week