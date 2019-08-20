4-year-old boy lost in B.C. wilderness found 32 hours later after massive search effort

It was supposed to be a fun day spent picking berries in the woods.

Instead, the weekend became a nightmare for Tykao Hazard and Kris Benoit, whose 4-year-old son George wandered out of the family van and vanished into the woods near Mackenzie, B.C., about 180 kilometres north of Prince George, for a harrowing 32 hours.

On Saturday, Hazard and a friend drove to the berry picking spot, a place she’d been visiting since she was a little girl.

It was drizzling outside when they arrived at around 12:30 p.m. and George, dressed in a long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants, runners and a rainproof coat, was groggy — more interested in napping than picking… more