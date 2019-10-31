Hallowe’en postponed in Montreal due to weather

The annual spooky night for children across North America, will come a little later this year in much of southern Quebec.

The cries of “trick or treat” in English, or “de la charite/” in French, from young costumed children seeking candy handouts from householders will not be heard tonight, October 31, for the first time in anyone’s memory.

It seems reports of heavy rain and wind has caused the Mayor of Montreal, Valerie Plante, to advise city residents to postpone their celebration until tomorrow, citing the forecast of heavy rain and wind. Many surrounding boroughs and municipalities have also put off the event until Friday.

While some might say the bad weather only adds to the dark night to make it more spooky, it seems the politicians making the decisions however believe it’s safer for the kids to delay the event.

Many, including Montreal’s former mayor, Denis Coderre, have ridiculed the decision to postpone. He, along with others say you don’t put off Christmas because of a heavy snowstorm.

However, weather forecasters are saying putting off the event until tomorrow may not have been a good idea after all. The forecast in the region of southern Quebec is calling for less rain on Friday but increased strong winds and gusts.

