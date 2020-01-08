Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they view a special exhibition of art by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati in the Canada Gallery during their visit to Canada House in London, Britain Jan. 7, 2020. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS)

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ from royal roles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan say they plan “to step back” as senior members of the Royal Family, build financial independence and divide their time between Britain and North America as they “carve out a progressive new role.”

Today’s announcement comes after the high-profile couple denounced intrusive and inaccurate media coverage, as well as racist attacks against Meghan, whose mother is black.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple write on their official Instagram account.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The couple did not specify whether they prefer to stay in the U.S. or Canada.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, said they plan “to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the couple wrote.

Following their personal announcement, Buckingham Palace issued a separate statement in response, saying discussions with Harry and Meghan are still ongoing.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the palace said.

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement said, referring to Harry’s and Meghan’s official titles.

Harry is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and is sixth in line to the British throne.

With files from The Associated Press

