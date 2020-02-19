Portraits of Black Canadians – Episode 12

William Hall
Petty Officer William Hall was the first black Canadian man to win the Victoria Cross for his actions at the Relief of Lucknow in 1857.
William Hall was born in 1829 and grew up on the banks of the Avon River. His father had been American slave who arrived in Nova Scotia during the War of 1812. (CBC)
William Hall
