Portraits of Black Canadians – Episode 14

The Second World War saw considerable growth in how black Canadians served in the military. While some black recruits would encounter resistance when trying to enlist in the army, in contrast to the First World War no segregated battalions were created. (Veterans Affairs Canada)
George Frederick Johnson enlisted in the Canadian military when he was just 16 years old. Cpl. Johnson served with the 10th Canadian Armoured Regiment and later took part in the D-Day landing in Normandy on June 5, 1944.
Sherman V of the 10th Canadian Armoured Regiment (The Fort Garry Horse), near Vaucelles, Normandy, July 1944. (Library and Archives Canada Photo, MIKAN No. 4233129)
