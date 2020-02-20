Vale title screen

The Vale is a medieval fantasy role-playing game, where players will take the role of as the second born and blind, daughter of the king. On her way to a castle, a horde of barbarians attack her caravan, and she’s left alone to fend for herself.  (Courtesy Falling Squirrel Games)

Game studio in Ontario making audio based video game

By Vincenzo Morello |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 16:33
0 Comments ↓

For as long as video games have existed, people have marveled over their graphics, and art styles. However, one independent Canadian development studio is making a game in which there are no visuals, only sound. 

The game, called The Vale, is a different type of gaming experience that uses audio and controller feedback to tell its players what’s going on in the world around them. From bustling towns, to bandit attacks, players will be able to take actions based on this feedback, and progress into the story. 

“The game itself is centered around big noisy medieval combat setups which is great for audio based gaming and combat mixed in with some adventure exploration,” said Dave Evans, the creative director on The Vale. 

The Vale is a medieval fantasy role-playing game, where players will take the role of as the second born and blind, daughter of the king. On her way to a castle, a horde of barbarians attack her caravan, and she’s left alone to fend for herself. 

The three person team at Falling Squirrel Games, which is based in Ontario, has been working on this project for about three years.

the vale creative director Dave Evans

Dave Evans is the creative director on The Vale. He recommended that players play the game with headphones and a controller to get the best experience.(Courtesy Falling Squirrel Games)

Evans said that the studio recorded sounds in 3D space so players can hear and be able to tell the difference between enemies on their left, right, or straight in front of them. The game also uses controller vibrations to give the player information. Instead of having a display showing the players health, the game will inform the the player of their health via the controller. When a player takes too much damage the controller will vibrate to indicate a heartbeat. The more intense the heartbeat, the lower the players health is. 

Accessible Gaming

Evans said that the studio didn’t start out thinking of the visually impaired community when they started development. He originally thought that the game would be a novel experience for sighted players. 

“I’m not an artist. I don’t do any 3D modeling or anything.” Evans said adding that he got started in the video game industry as cinema, motion capture and voiceover director. “I thought ‘hey I could make an audio based game where I wouldn’t have to worry about the art side of things.'”

He explained that to avoid the cost and difficulty of creating and rendering scenes at the top of a mountain top or in a desert, the studio can just use sounds to express the environment to the player. 

As Falling Squirrel began development on the game, Evans said they realized that the visually impaired community would be interested in a game that is totally based on audio. 

Evans said that audio based games are one of the few ways people with low vision or visually impaired are able to play games. 

“So that’s that’s sort of a sort of walked backwards into this advocacy aspect of the game,” he added.

A screenshot of The Vale. The Vale is a unique experience that uses audio and controller feedback to tell its players what’s going on in the world around them. (Courtesy Falling Squirrel Games)

Early on in the development of the game, Falling Squirrel reached out to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) foundation to see if there was a community of visually impaired players that would be interested in an audio based game. 

The CNIB is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating and empowering people that are affected by blindness.

“There’s all kinds of games out there and a lot of the games, someone who is blind or low vision they want to play it but then they can’t. There is no way for them to see the cards or see the screen or be able to interact with that,” said Shane Laurnitus, the lead for accessible technology at the CNIB in the greater Toronto area. 

“It was very interesting you know that game developer was developing a game, an all audio game to help people who are blind or vision impaired with access to gaming.”

Evans said that the game was tested by two groups of visually impaired players. One group that was already interested in video games, and another that wasn’t. 

After the play tests, Evans said that the games challenge had to be balanced in order to be accessible to players who aren’t necessarily into video games. To address the issue the studio added difficulty options to the game so people who are interested in the story can enjoy it without struggling with the challenges of combat.

Next Steps

Evans said that they’re aiming for the game to be out this spring on personal computers. He added that they may think about bringing the game to virtual reality headsets.  

He hoped that if his game is successful, that other video game developers and publishers will see audio based games as a viable idea from a business perspective. 

“I am hoping we’ll have a game that really will be novel for sighted people as well as be a really good addition to accessible games,” Evans said. 

Categories: Arts and Entertainment, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

PODCAST SERIES

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Economic consequences of rail blockade worsen; RCMP make gesture

Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

Report: No foreign influence in recent Canadian elections

RCI | Français

Mois de l'histoire des Noirs : place aux jeunes de la diversité à Fondu au noir

RCI | Español

Rescatan a dos canadienses a la deriva frente a las costas de Colombia

RCI | 中文

原住民示威者阻断铁路，武力平息还是对话解决？学者的意见

العربية | RCI

التنقّل بواسطة المركبات الخفيفة جداً: لن تعود الدُريْجات الكهربائية إلى شوارع مونتريال هذا الصيف

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Saint-Lambert : la police remet l'injonction aux manifestantsBlocage ferroviaire: Justin Trudeau s'entretient avec ses homologues provinciauxOttawa invite la communauté internationale à s'unir pour le VenezuelaAbolition des bagarres : la LHJMQ repousse une décision au mois d'aoûtJolin-Barrette veut faire adopter sa réforme parlementaire avant la fin de l'annéeLa présence d’eau dans l’atmosphère de Jupiter quantifiéeLe tout premier cas de coronavirus déclaré au Canada est guériLa GRC offre de se retirer du territoire wet'suwet'enSalvail maintient son innocence et rejette des accusations « farfelues »Près de 200 passagers du Diamond Princess sont en route vers le Canada
Ottawa attempts to reboot campaign to remove Maduro from power in VenezuelaSpill from latest Sask. oil train derailment larger than thoughtOntario to send out 'enhanced' licence plates to replace new 'problem' versionThe man who made Ctrl+C, Ctrl+V a part of life has diedMacKay faces backlash over now-deleted tweet that critics say promoted vigilantismTelus would cut 5K jobs and $1B in spending if CRTC approves virtual wireless network operatorsArtifacts recovered from HMS Erebus offer tantalizing links to sailors on doomed Franklin ExpeditionRail conductor fired for social media posts awarded compensation'Obscene' settlement process retraumatizes some residential school survivors, report saysTrump associate Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison after roller-coaster trial