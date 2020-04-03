A nurse at the La Clinica San Antonio Neighborhood Health Center wears a N95 respiratory mask during a training session April 28, 2009 in Oakland, California. American multinational conglomerate 3M announced Friday that it has been ordered by the Trump administration to stop exports of its N95 masks to Canada and Latin America to prioritize the U.S. needs. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
