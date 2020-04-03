Quebec health-care workers are getting a pay raise

Health-care workers in Quebec–including thousands working at the bottom end of the wage scale in long-term care homes–are getting temporary pay raises.
The hikes will go to workers in both the private and public sectors.
Front-line workers–such as emergency-room professionals and nurses in coronavirus testing centres–will get an eight per cent boost to their salaries.
As well, people working in private long-term care homes–most of whom make little more than the minimum wage of $12.50 an hour–will be included in the 69,000 workers getting the eight per cent hike, as their salaries rise $4 per hour.
Including the long-term care workers appears aimed at keeping them working, rather than quitting an already thankless job to take advantage of federal financial assistance that’s worth $2,000 a month.
“I don’t think there is a group that has ever been more deserving of a pay raise,” Premier François Legault said, making the announcement.
Legault said this week one of his biggest fears is the spread of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
Some 200,000 other people who work in the health-care system but who are less exposed to COVID-19, will receive a salary increase of four per cent.
The measures–retroactive to March 13–will cost about $287 million.
With files from CBC News (Benjamin Shingler, Verity Stevenson, Jonathan Montpetit
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.