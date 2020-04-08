Catholic Cardinal Baltazar Enrique Porras watches the "Nazareno de San Pablo" statue which will be placed into a Pope mobile for a Holy Week procession in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. The annual procession, in which pilgrims normally take to the streets, is not allowed this year due to quarantine laws to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus, so the Catholic Church is driving the religious icon around the capital for people to see from their homes. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Posted: Wednesday, April 8, 2020
