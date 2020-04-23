Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a roundtable discussion with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Big City Mayors' Caucus, and delivers brief opening remarks in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canadian municipalities seek emergency federal funding

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, April 23, 2020 11:12
Last Updated: Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:07

The organization representing nearly 2,000 municipalities nationwide is calling on the federal government to provide at least $10 billion in emergency funding to local governments to make up for financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) says local governments all over the country are facing an unprecedented cash crunch and are on the brink of a financial crisis as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“From turning arenas into safe shelters to deferring property taxes, municipal leaders are working flat-out to support Canadians through this pandemic,” FCM president Bill Karsten said in a statement.

“But with new expenses, staggering drops in revenue and no freedom to run deficits, municipalities need emergency funding to keep essential services going strong.”

Canadian municipalities are facing a minimum of $10-15 billion in near-term losses due to COVID-19, the FCM says.

That figure includes foregone property taxes, utility charges and user fees—including an estimated $400 million each month from lost transit ridership as fewer people take public transportation to reduce the risk of infection.

At the same time, municipalities are taking unprecedented steps to support public health and safety.

The national organization says local governments need at least $10 billion in emergency operating funding, including at least $7.6 billion in direct federal allocations to all municipalities, plus $2.4 billion for those that operate public transit systems.

“Emergency funding for municipalities is the next step to get Canadians through this pandemic,” said Karsten.

“From fire and ambulance to safe transit for essential workers, this is about delivering vital services when people need them the most. We’re all in this together, and our municipal-federal partnership can help carry Canadians through this crisis—and be ready, when the time comes, to drive the economic recovery they’ll be counting on.”

Speaking at his daily press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was well aware of the distinct challenges faced by the various levels of government across Canada.

“We’ve had a number of conversations with the provinces on their financial challenges, as we know municipalities are governed by the provinces,” Trudeau said.

“We will continue to work with the provinces but we will also continue to work directly with municipalities to make sure that Canadians get the services they need, get the support they need.”

Categories: Politics
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Politics

China-Canada: diplomatic war of words

RCI | Français

La coiffure à l'heure du confinement: un retour à la normale très progressif

RCI | Español

Inquieta a Canadá inseguridad alimentaria mundial por COVID-19: ministra Gould

RCI | 中文

加拿大实时疫情（4月23日）：联邦拨款 11 亿研究疫苗和治疗途径

نسيم كودار - Photo: Facebookالعربية | RCI

حملة تمويل على الانترنت لصالح نسيم كودار المتورّط في شجار في "والمارت" شيربروك

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Les éclosions de COVID-19 dans les résidences pour aînés, une « tragédie » mondialeCOVID-19 : augmentation record du nombre de cas en une journée en OntarioCOVID-19 au Canada : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiCOVID-19 : les absences menacent tout le réseau de la santé, dit Legault« L'autre virus, c’est l’indifférence » : témoignages de médecins en gériatrieUne victime possédait une maison au centre d’un conflit entre le suspect et son oncleOpération Laser : la mission des Forces armées contre la COVID-19Face à la crise, Québec ouvre la porte aux infirmiers formés à l'étrangerRetour à l'école : un geste nécessaire, martèlent les pédiatresAtteinte de la COVID-19 sans le savoir
Provinces will decide when to reopen their economies, Trudeau saysFree online 'threat blocker' launched in Canada as successful COVID-19 scams multiply'Quarantine Ramadan': Muslims across Canada prepare for unprecedented virtual holy monthConcerns about low uptake, flawed pandemic data linger as provinces pursue digital contact tracing'It was mandatory': Calgary Stampede cancelled for 1st time in almost a century due to pandemicConservatives blast MP who asked whether top pandemic doctor 'works for China' as Scheer steers clearCOVID-19 in Saskatchewan: Five-phase plan to reopen province set to begin May 4No more middle seats? Airlines ponder new normal of flying in era of COVID-19Toronto Transit Commission to temporarily lay off 1,200 amid pandemicSome good news from around the world on Thursday