A PSE&G utility worker watches the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds conduct "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic with a flyover of New York and New Jersey on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Jersey City, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds
