A PSE&G utility worker watches the Navy's Blue Angels and the Air Force's Thunderbirds conduct "a collaborative salute" to honor those battling the COVID-19 pandemic with a flyover of New York and New Jersey on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Jersey City, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds

By RCI |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 15:57

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Internet, Science & Technology, Politics

Canada History: Apr 28, 1939: the unexpected arrival of Soviet record flight

RCI | Français

Solidarité virtuelle de festivals de cinéma comme Toronto, Cannes et Venise

RCI | Español

La pandemia cierra el Festival de Teatro Stratford y las producciones Mirvish

RCI | 中文

是否足够安全？加拿大众议院通过Zoom平台“云辩论”

رئيس الحكومة جوستان ترودو يتحدّث في مؤتمره الصحفي اليومي في 28-04-2020/Sean Kilpatrick/CPالعربية | RCI

كوفيد-19: انتشار الفيروس "يتباطأ" في عدد من أنحاء كندا

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Une fin de secondaire sans strass ni paillettesNon, votre milieu de travail ne ressemblera pas à ce qu’il était avant la pandémieLe parcours du tireur minute par minute de Portapique jusqu'à EnfieldLes écoles resteront fermées dans les communautés autochtonesLe choix du prochain gouverneur de la Banque du Canada est particulièrement importantCOVID-19 au Canada : ce que vous devez savoir aujourd’huiInondations à Fort McMurray : en attente de la fonte de la glaceUn Antonov 225 rempli de matériel médical en direction de MirabelPlus de 10 000 employés absents dans le réseau de la santé au QuébecDépassé par le virus, l'Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont annule des chirurgies
It's a boy: British PM Boris Johnson and fiancée 'thrilled' by birth of a sonHow will schools enforce physical distancing? Your COVID-19 questions answeredHow new technologies could protect industrial workers from COVID-19What doctors and parents should watch for when COVID-19 affects children, including 'COVID toes''Absolutely could have been avoided': How one nursing home director's fast actions may have saved livesCommander acknowledges COVID-19 hazards as troops head into Ontario nursing homes'This too shall pass': Pandemic pep talks from Canadian WW II veteransWhy a flatter curve does not mean we've won the COVID-19 battleConservatives are struggling to make their mark in the midst of a crisis: polls'That's not much of a discount': Why some auto insurers still aren't cutting rates for all during pandemic